Sweet beginning

THE CHEF: Executive Chef, Hussain Shahzad brings a blend of energy, passion and experience as head of the kitchen at O Pedro, by Hunger Inc. Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. He has spent a year at Eleven Madison Park, the famed New York restaurant. Coupled with his passion for food is his love for adventure that has taken Hussain across several countries including Portugal, USA, Turkey and a brief stint as personal chef to tennis star RogerFederer. Hussain’s food philosophy is simple - showcase local produce using contemporary culinary techniques that inspire the future generation of chefs to cook smarter.

STAR DESSERT: PASTEL DE NATA

“The fact that it’s rooted in the culture of Portuguese colonisation and the comfort associated with eating egg custard. The textures of the crispy pastry with the not overtly sweet supple caramelised custard makes the bite memorable. Its history dates back to the times when the nuns used the egg whites to starch clothes and yolks were left over for desserts,” informs Chef Hussain Shahzad.

TEL: 022-26534700/01/02

DIYA@THE LEELA AMBIENCE

GURUGRAM HOTEL & RESIDENCES

CUISINE FOCUS: Pan Indian

USP: Diya’s interiors and colours are a tribute to contemporary India and to the evolving palates of food connoisseurs. One of the interesting features of the restaurant is the glass enclosed ‘Maharaja Room’ a private dining space which offers exclusivity of space and royal service for intimate gatherings. The chefs love to work their magic with a variety of home-made pickles. The team of chefs explore regional cuisines on a regular basis bringing out lost recipes to the forefront

THE CHEF: Indian Master Chef Ajay Sahoo leads the culinary operations at Diya. Ajay has a rich experience of 14 years including Indian and international cuisines. He is skilled in traditional Oriya cuisine along with Bengali, Awadhi, Hyderabadi and Maharashtrian cuisines and is dedicated to provide world class customer service, food presentation and quality assurance.

STAR DESSERT: MANIPURI BLACK RICE KHEER

“Every household has their own variation of Rice Kheer, and for most of us, it’s a recollection of fond memories. In today’s era of healthy living, we have altered the recipe using black rice. Being a healthy alteration of the recipe, the dessert is relished by all,” vouches Chef Ajay Sahoo.

TEL: +91 (124) 4771234

SAVYA RASA @ ARDEE MALL,

GURUGRAM

CUISINE FOCUS: Southern Indian

USP: The team has travelled extensively across the South researching and learning from local cooks, chefs, grandmothers and housewives. Menu brings authentic dishes from eight regions, each with their distinct cultural identities. Its existence is about the celebration of traditional cuisines, packaged in a culturally rich experience.

THE CHEF: Chef Sheik Mohideen, brand chef is a culinary artist who believes in tracing back the roots and recreating them just as originals by carrying out the almost impossible task of preserving the culture through each recipe. His 15 year extensive culinary journey speaks volumes about him as he continues to passionately set milestones with new projects, with each passing day.

STAR DESSERT: ELANEER PUDDING

“Light and soft, Elaneer Payasam/Pudding is a delicacy from Thannur, from Moplah regions of Kerala. A dessert low in calories; so light that it melts in your mouth immediately, giving the impression that you are having tender coconut water,” raves Chef Sheik Mohideen.

TEL: +91 9319429735 / +91 7428495530

MINISTRY OF CRAB@ KHAR WEST, MUMBAI

CUISINE FOCUS: Concept Restaurant – Seafood, with a focus on the Indian Mud Crab

USP: The latest outpost of this iconic restaurant, swears by the constitution laid down by its Ministers in Colombo and aims to curate the same culinary experience offered. It celebrates the diversity of India and sources only the best mud crab from strategically identified sourcing hubs.

It also takes pride in serving the freshest seafood from the region and treating those using techniques that celebrate the ingredient as the hero. The only ingredients that are imported are the spices and salt, so that patrons can have the exact same culinary experience as the original.

THE CHEF: Chef Jerry Thomas is currently the Culinary Head of Ministry of Crab (MOC) and The Project Series at Gourmet Investments Private Limited. His endeavour at MOC is to find the perfect balance between classic and modern, classic recipes, robust and modern techniques, yet visual and textural delights without compromising taste.

STAR DESSERT: THE STORY OF CACAO

“A tribute to the cocoa plantations of Sri Lanka and South-East Asia, the pastry chefs have created a truly unique Cocoa Pod. The pod lays on a bed of soil and gravel. The bitter mousse made with roasted cacao nibs from the pods is balanced by a tropical note of coconut in the form of coconut gel.

The chocolate soil has a hint of Sri Lankan chilly just to cut through the overall sweetness for the perfect balance. We take our patrons through a journey with each of our curated desserts,” explains Chef Jerry Thomas.

TEL: 077108 98811