Quick Questions: Minimise food wastage and manage portion sizes, says Gauri Devidayal

Gauri Devidayal and husband Jay Yousuf, partners in Food Matters India Pvt Ltd, are the brains behind well known restaurants The Table and Magazine St Kitchen and the famous bakery, Mag St Bread Co. The Table farm in Alibaug and Dining Table too are their famous signatures in the food world. In this quick interview Gauri tells Vidyottama Sharma that a good food platform can be used to create awareness for social causes too.

You have begun an initiative to create awareness about social issues using your restaurant as a platform. What prompted you to begin these awareness campaigns?

Since the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry has been on an expansion mode and the interest in it, particularly in the chefs and restaurants, has been on the rise too, we decided to create a strong platform of restaurants, chefs and restaurateurs. This platform is typically used to promote the brand itself, but I felt that it is equally important to use it to raise awareness on pressing issues.

Three years ago, we started a Sunday bake sale of freshly baked products from Mag St Bread Co. at our restaurant, The Table. I thought it was a great opportunity to do a charity bake sale one Sunday a month by picking a different charity to raise awareness and funds for.

Food wastage is a glaring challenge facing the world. How do you use your forum to create awareness about it and also, about sharing of food?

As a restaurant, it is important to ensure freshness of food. In order to do that, we have to prepare adequate but not excessive quantities of everything every day to minimise wastage. We have always taken the stand that if a particular dish runs out in the course of the evening, that’s a small price to pay for ensuring freshness, yet minimising wastage.