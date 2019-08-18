Mumbai food review: Thai delights at Happy Thai

The pet project of Aditya Kilachand and Samir Chhabria, Happy Thai is a spanking new Asian fast-casual diner at Atria Mall. The spacious and pulsating place welcomes you with appealing interiors and warm hospitality.
This 85-seater restaurant with quintessential Thai relics, wood and cane furniture with greenery all around sports a hint of South Asian soul in its décor. Mock sake barrels displayed above the bar is a pointer to expect Japan’s national tipple sake in the future.
Though Japanese and Thai cuisines are predominantly non-veg centric, the menu here doesn’t disappoint the vegetarians either. Executive Chef James Biaka has taken care to include delicious veggie fare as well.
We started off with Truffle spinach parmesan salad and velvety coconut cream of Tom Kha soup followed by Creamy sweet corn tempura – crunchy on the outside with a soft, squishy feel on the palate after a bite. Thai veg spring roll though a tad oily was scrumptious. Crunchy lotus root offered a perfect combo of tanginess and mild sweetness with a sprinkling of chilly flakes.
A generous serving of Sushi tempura, and Japanese silken tofu cubes in Agedashi tofu, topped with crispy spinach were relish-worthy. Could not skip the popular Thai street food Pad Thai, a platter of flat noodles after our friendly host Samir skilfully squeezed lemon juice and tossed crushed peanuts, sprouts and chilli flakes.
Thai green curry and jasmine rice pack a punch with the aromatic whiff of kaffir lime, curry paste in coconut milk. It was rich, creamy home-made coconut ice cream for that sweet finale.
Non-vegetarians will enjoy Creamy Spicy Rock Shrimp, Miso Nasushiglyaki to the Ultimate Gyozas, Yummy Yellow Tail, and Freshwater Tuna and Jalapenos. Don’t miss out on Japanese Ninja Katsu and Spicy Jungle Massaman Curries.
Where: Happy Thai Restaurant, Ground Floor, Atria Mall, Worli
