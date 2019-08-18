Mumbai food review: Thai delights at Happy Thai

This 85-seater restaurant with quintessential Thai relics, wood and cane furniture with greenery all around sports a hint of South Asian soul in its décor. Mock sake barrels displayed above the bar is a pointer to expect Japan’s national tipple sake in the future.

Though Japanese and Thai cuisines are predominantly non-veg centric, the menu here doesn’t disappoint the vegetarians either. Executive Chef James Biaka has taken care to include delicious veggie fare as well.