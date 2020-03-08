International Women's Day 2020: This is how they do it

Doma Wang
Blue Poppy, Kolkata
Doma began with a small takeaway and home delivery counter serving food that she grew up eating; Tibetan, Nepali and Chinese cuisine. The brand Blue Poppy first opened its doors 15 years ago at the Sikkim Guest House followed by Shim Shim, Blue Poppy Express, Blue Poppy Thakali and Blue Poppy Thakali Express.
Popularly known as Doma Di, she has appeared many times on Zee Bangla cookery show, and been felicitated by the governor of Bengal.
For Doma success has been being able to bring up her two daughters well and making people happy with the food they serve. “The initial days were difficult. Now I cook and eat a meal every day with my daughters and go for a holidays with them,” she says. Hard work, positive mind-set and perseverance is her mantra.
Hanisha Singh
Plats, Delhi
An alumni of OCLD, Chef Hanisha started her career at the Trident Nariman Point Mumbai as kitchen executive, post which she moved onto standalone restaurants. She opened My Little Food Company that catered sit down dinners. She also worked with KitchenAid as Chef Consultant for the Asia Pacific region.
Hanisha has moved on to open her own restaurant Plats along with husband and co chef Jamsheed. At Plats food is not cuisine specific, but technique driven with best seasonal produce and globally inspired flavours. “Stick to your guns and put out what you believe in. If it makes you happy it will surely make your guests. Stay grounded and always keep learning,” is her mantra.
Neha Gupta
Beyond Designs Bistro, Mehrauli Gurgaon, NCR
Architect and interior designer, Neha Gupta now dons a new hat – Founder of beyond Designs Bistro. The bistro is built on the same philosophy of experimental and fusion-based design and cuisine. Her unique style and passion for design have inspired her to extend her knowledge beyond interiors into the world of food.
“I have a fixed schedule at work, unless there is an important meeting. I devote quality time to my children. I also take frequent breaks. I am still heading towards success through perseverance, hard work and deep reflection,” says Neha.
Avantika Sinha Bahl
Kampai, Aerocity, Delhi
She is the creative genius behind multiple F&B brands such as Kampai, EBK Luxury Catering, Mai Bao (Upcoming) and Embassy Catering (Re-invented).
Her strengths include brand conceptualisation and ideation, brand strategising and positioning, knowledge and understanding of various cuisines, understanding of the market and customers, innovation in food and beverages and management of her staff and products.
Passion, hard work and creativity are her biggest strengths. “Time with friends and family, working out, reading, travelling and meditating are important for me to keep me going!” she adds.
Nalini Moti Sadhu
Matamaal, Gurgaon
She has been credited for introducing Kashmiri Pandit cuisine and culture in Delhi. Born in Rajbagh, Srinagar, Nalini spent a considerable amount of her early life in Kashmir. Matamaal is an extension of her living room where you can expect home-style timeless Kashmiri recipes in a soothing ambience.
Nalini’s vision is to take Kashmiri cuisine to the world and make it a part of the global palate. Perseverance and trusting the journey has been key for Nalini. “The most important thing to maintain a good work life balance would be learning to let go and focusing on things that would help you get closer to your goals,” she says.
Sneha Singhi
Paris Café, Kolkata
Having immersed herself in the world of taste and flavour at an early age, she started crafting delicious recipes with professional finesse. Sneha went on to pursue her diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Paris, earning a stint at the fabulous Pierre Herme. She opened the first outlet of Paris Cafe in 2013.
In just six years she has expanded Paris Cafe to five outlets. Sneha also runs her own Studio, teaching aspiring chefs some of her signature recipes and an assortment of desserts, savoury delicacies and healthy meals.
“Much as I enjoy my work, my personal time and space are very important to me and I don't shy away from taking some time off. Only a well-rested mind can deliver good, quality work,” she smiles.
Rupali Dean is a travel and food writer based out of Delhi
