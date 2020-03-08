International Women's Day 2020: This is how they do it

Doma Wang

Blue Poppy, Kolkata

Doma began with a small takeaway and home delivery counter serving food that she grew up eating; Tibetan, Nepali and Chinese cuisine. The brand Blue Poppy first opened its doors 15 years ago at the Sikkim Guest House followed by Shim Shim, Blue Poppy Express, Blue Poppy Thakali and Blue Poppy Thakali Express.

Popularly known as Doma Di, she has appeared many times on Zee Bangla cookery show, and been felicitated by the governor of Bengal.

For Doma success has been being able to bring up her two daughters well and making people happy with the food they serve. “The initial days were difficult. Now I cook and eat a meal every day with my daughters and go for a holidays with them,” she says. Hard work, positive mind-set and perseverance is her mantra.

Hanisha Singh

Plats, Delhi