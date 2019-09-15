'I’m a very khichdi person', says Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar

What inspired you to create a show like ‘Home Made Love’?

Food has always had three pillars in which it has grown – street food, royal food and home food. Home food has played an important part in Indian culture and cuisine, it just hasn’t got enough platform and its due.

I just felt that, as chefs, we do a lot for royal cooking and we roam around talking about street food, we definitely need to look at doing more on the home food front, where the home-makers who cook food at home come to the forefront and prepare the dishes. Just happy allowing the home-makers to show up in the best light!

Your favourite ghar ka khaana…

I’m a very khichdi person. It always works. Also, because I travel a lot and go around tasting a lot of food so my palate is always working out. Sometimes I just need to numb my palate, calm it down. Not really go into the analytics mode.

On a work day, do you cook or order in?

I usually end up cooking something myself. If I have a choice, my food is very targetted. I usually know what I’m going to eat. In the morning I know what my day is going to be like.