Hampers of happiness

Special creations by Chef Manish Khanna

Chef Manish, the founder and partner of Brownie Point and Noir, has you covered this festive season. Brownie Point offers a delectable variety of desserts like Honey nut crunch and some special customised desserts in the form of crackers, poker cards and everything that is Diwali.

Noir, the dessert cafe, presents desserts like Bon bon, Orange Blossom Cheesecake, Cigars Cookies, Scones, Bourbon cake, Strawberry Beez and more. Pick the desserts across any Brownie Point outlet or from Noir counter. And if you intend to create a customised hamper, Brownie Point and Noir will design them the way you want.

Brownie Point hampers: Diwali Poker Hamper and Cracker Hamper are priced at — Rs 600 each; Diwali Festive Hamper —Rs 1000; Brownie Hamper (12 pieces) — Rs 700 and Cake Jars (2 jars) — Rs 540. Noir: Chocolate Cigars Box (12 cigars) — Rs 550; Assorted Cookies Box — Rs 550; BonBon Box (12 mixed BonBons) — Rs 550.

Healthy delights