Get stuffed

It is time to revel, splurge and indulge in the last Christmas of this decade with aplomb! Let’s head to some of the gorgeous places to usher in the festive spirit and partake of gastronomic delicacies, drinks and ambiance.

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

The festivities commence with some pre-Christmas celebrations, followed by traditional Christmas brunches. Special a la carte menu of seasonal delicacies paired with classic wines promise to get you in the mood from December 21 – 31, 2019 at Romano’s while a dinner buffet beckons with an irresistible feast accompanied by a glass of sparkling wine on December 24 and lunch on the 25, at JW Café.

Delightful classics such as Tandoori Leg of Lamb and exciting live stations serving Swiss Roesti, Artisanal cheese and breads, Ginger Breads with Prunes, and traditional Christmas cakes and cookies.

The St. Regis Mumbai

The St. Regis Mumbai explores an artistic association and a celebration of sustainability with a Christmas tree by Jaipur Rugs made with colourful yarn balls sure to capture your fancy.

From December 17 to 30, Yuuka, The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar, By the Mekong and LUNA GUSTA all have curated a distinctive menu for the occasion. Dig into Classic Peking Duck with pancakes, five spiced Hoisin sauce; Dutch Pork Belly with Red Miso, Peruvian Sea Bass, Steamed Black Bean Sauce & Scallions; Ice Glacier, Hamachi, Yuki Ice, Foie Gras, Ossetra Caviar and Cacao 64%, Single-Origin Chocolate Soil & Raspberry Sorbet.

ITC Maratha, Sahar, Mumbai

Anticipate a memorable Christmas Eve as culinary masters usher in the festive cheer with the finest crafts over trailer menus with live music at Peshwa Pavilion. Trailer Menus at Peshawri, Dum Pukht, Dakshin Coastal and Pan Asian await with gaiety.

Christmas-Y Brunch Affair on December 25 with gourmet specialities from award-winning restaurants assure bliss and indulgence. Boxing Day on December 26 at Bombay High offers a sumptuous grub menu, live football screening and an incredible one plus one offer on select premium beverages.

Hilton Mumbai International Airport

This chic imperial boutique hotel with spectacular elegance is ideal to celebrate with kith and kin for Christmas Eve Dinner, Midnight Dinner or Christmas Day Brunch. The all-day dining, The Brasserie has Chef Dinesh Mhatre curate an array of delicacies like Yorkshire pudding, Shepherd’s pie (Lamb), Chicken liver puff, Brie filled potato croquettes,

Oven-roasted turkey with Cranberry sauce and Chipolata Roasted pork leg with sage apple sauce. Special live Shawarmas and Pizza counters, an elaborate dessert counter with classics like Red Velvet Holiday Trifle, Eggnog Mousse Snowmen, Yule log, Plum Pudding (Hot), X-mas Cookies are temptalicious!

Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Embark on a gourmet trail with a big fat Christmas Brunch at the Italian restaurant ‘Celini’ and treat yourself to exotic dishes as Roasted butternut soup with rosemary oil, Chicken roulade with spinach and fontina cheese, Celeriac Mash with sage cream reduction,

Roast parsnip, Glazed ham with brandy and apple sauce amongst others and top it off with a generous helping of Macaroons, Pralines, Kougloff, Marzipan stollens, Panettone, Christmas pudding, Grand Marnier and vanilla profiterole, Eggnog created by executive Sous Chef Siddarth Noronha.

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Yuletide specialties like Grandma’s Christmas cake, Honey chocolate cake, Dundee cake plum pudding with Brandy sauce, Mince Pie, Dresden Stollen, macaroons tempt you at French Patisserie Péché Mignon. Feast on a scrumptious array of traditional festive food as you bring in the festival with Christmas Eve Dinner at The Square (Poolside).