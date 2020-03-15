Gastronomic voyage across Thailand with Chef Krit

The menu is one of its kind and offers a range of flavours and dishes, the use of a broader range of seasoning leads to multiple flavours, textures and tastes in a single dish. Food presentations at Basil are a feast for your eyes on a range of bespoke tableware: woven bamboo containers, heavy ceramics.

Dishes are well paired with signature infused kombucha fermented teas, cocktails, wines, and beers. Basil's chic interior mergers modern Thai décor with old-style elements and fascinating artefacts. Ambient lighting and nonchalant lounge music craft a graceful yet comfortable background to appreciate an exceptional dining experience.

Excerpts from our conversation...

Why did you choose to become a chef?

I am obsessed with eating so much that one of my childhood entertainment was reading cookbooks when I was a 5-year-old. The picture of the foods made me drool and triggered my curiosity to cook dishes.

When I finished my Bachelor’s degree my mind was focusing on being a chef - I couldn’t see myself doing anything else. It has been my clear dream up till now. Thanks to everything in this world that allowed me to become a chef.