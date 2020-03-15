Gastronomic voyage across Thailand with Chef Krit

The majestic Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a 33-storey hotel makes for the perfect base—luxurious, comfortable, with an idyllic location overlooking the nearby Lake Rachada in Bangkok. Its proximity to the business and entertainment district makes it ideally suited to both the business traveller and the leisure guest. I am here to try Basil and have a chat with Chef Krit!
At Basil, the Modern Thai restaurant at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Chef Krit showcases an experience of present-day versions of regional preferences prized by locals.
Skilfully prepared without negotiating accurate flavours, the exhilarating menus are “same same...but different”. One can board on an unforgettable gastronomic voyage around Thailand with a marvellous tasting menu.
The menu is one of its kind and offers a range of flavours and dishes, the use of a broader range of seasoning leads to multiple flavours, textures and tastes in a single dish. Food presentations at Basil are a feast for your eyes on a range of bespoke tableware: woven bamboo containers, heavy ceramics.
Dishes are well paired with signature infused kombucha fermented teas, cocktails, wines, and beers. Basil's chic interior mergers modern Thai décor with old-style elements and fascinating artefacts. Ambient lighting and nonchalant lounge music craft a graceful yet comfortable background to appreciate an exceptional dining experience.
Excerpts from our conversation...
Why did you choose to become a chef?
I am obsessed with eating so much that one of my childhood entertainment was reading cookbooks when I was a 5-year-old. The picture of the foods made me drool and triggered my curiosity to cook dishes.
When I finished my Bachelor’s degree my mind was focusing on being a chef - I couldn’t see myself doing anything else. It has been my clear dream up till now. Thanks to everything in this world that allowed me to become a chef.
How would you describe your style of cooking?
Up-to-date techniques blended with authentic flavours, unorthodox food.
What is the Basil cooking philosophy?
“Same same but different” is the way to go at Basil. Our food tastes the same as it is in Thai tradition but with modern approach, different look and sensation.
We try our best to present lesser known dishes that will introduce Thai cuisine in terms of geographical and cultural sense. Thai cuisine has more to offer but we never give it a chance.
What’s your most interesting time in the Basil kitchen every day?
To serve and to make the guests happy is the ultimate interest we care about. To see that nod or smile after the first bite is taken every day... We are a happy team!
Which other chef/s do you admire?
This profession requires perseverance and dedication. It’s really hard to speak of one chef and neglect the rest. If I really have to state, it has to be the Charcutier and Boulanger in general. These jobs require skill sets that are very unique and can never be obtained overnight.
Do you have any advice for someone wanting to become a chef?
A trend of wanting to become a chef has erupted in the past two decades. Lots of young people wanted to be one but only half of them survived in the business after finishing their cooking classes.
Work load and barely enough money pushed them away from the cycle. The rest are people who don’t know where to go next and people who have strong will to keep cooking with passion and perseverance.
The last type of people mentioned will wake up happily to their beloved job every morning or more likely success in their career. If food and cooking are your thought even when you are not working, may god bless you and your career goal.
What does cooking mean to you?
People eat three meals a day and cooking is how one can treat him/herself best among all the basic human needs. It doesn’t have to be luxurious food on flashy plate and table ware. It only needs be a food that fulfils your craving at the moment.
What’s your favourite ingredient to cook?
If I have to name just one, it’s beetroots. I couldn’t really bear its strong, earthy, mineral taste when I was young. It is truly an ingredient that possesses an acquired taste. After having it many times I started to fall in love with it and finally, we have become good friends.
It’s very challenging to cook beetroots for others who do not include beetroot in their diet regularly. Every time I see people who appreciate their flavour, I realise that my advocacy for loving them is done.