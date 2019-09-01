Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Modaks – Food for the soul

Chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya! will soon fill the air in Mumbai with the city’s favourite Ganesh festival being just a few hours away. The city gets totally swept up by the 10-day festival. The one thing without which the festival is incomplete is modak.
Whether you love the traditional steamed and fried modaks, or motichur and Red Velvet modaks steal your heart, our guide is all you need this Ganesh Chaturthi. From Gulkhand to Nutella modaks, Mumbai is home to a number of modern-day versions of them. Order the Trunk God’s favourite food from any of these places, and trust us, you won’t be disappointed.
Bliss Over Bite – For Pearl & Petal Modaks
Bliss Over Bite is all set to take your taste buds on a divine fusion tour with their Ganpati Specials. They have come up with two fusion modak flavours – Pearl and Petal. The Pearl modak is a classic combination of popular Indian sweet Motichur Ladoo and the goodness of white chocolate. The second fusion flavour is listed under the Ayurvedic medicines for enormous health benefits combined with chocolate goodness, made using gulkand and white chocolate.
To order: 96998 50002
Cost: Box of 5 – Rs 300
Plate & Pint – For Fusion Modaks
Get ready to have a riot of flavours in your mouth this Ganesh Chaturthi! Plate & Pint is adding on to the excitement by introducing an assorted collection of modaks with a twist to them! These heavenly indulgences are up for grabs and are available in three flavours – Nutella, Cheesecake and, Cookies and Cream.
To order visit: Plate and Pint, 106, Dhunabad, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Kemps Corner
Cost: Rs 20 per piece
SugarOverDose – For White Chocolate Salted Caramel Modak
This Ganesh Chaturthi Chef Amal Farooque has introduced handcrafted modak in flavours such as Chocolate Ganache, White Chocolate Salted Caramel and Gulab Jamun, White Chocolate Red Velvet, Chocolate Peanut Toffee, Chocolate Almond Praline, and White Chocolate Rose Pistachio. “I believe in the sense of sharing blessings. The idea behind the dish was adding a contemporary twist to traditional delicacy,” says Amal.
To order: 98215 61159
Cost: Rs 250 for 11 modak and Rs 400 for 21 modak
Khandani Rajdhani – For Modak Mania
Khandani Rajdhani is known for its lavish thali, which includes a range of vegetarian dishes. For the festive season, the restaurant is going all out with its Modak Mania, offering over nine varieties of modak. The range of flavours include Chana Dal, Chocolate, Coconut, Dryfruit, Kaju, Kesar Mawa, Motichur, Strawberry, and Ukadiche Modak. These modaks are a part of their thali.
Where: Across all Khandani Rajdhani outlets
Cost: Rs 515 for a thali
Sassy Teaspoon Chocolate Modaks
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a sassy twist! Handcrafted Chocolate Modaks from Sassy Teaspoon are available in flavours ranging from Rose and Gulkhand to Marzipan Dark Chocolate, and from Red Velvet to Dates and Cardamom. The Modaks are available across all Sassy Teaspoon outlets including Nariman Point, Bandra, Juhu, and Lower Parel. The modaks can also be ordered online via Scootsy, Swiggy, and Zomato.
Where: Available across all Sassy Teaspoon outlets
Cost: Box of 6 – Rs 300 / Box of 12 – Rs 600
Gouri’s Goodies – For Healthy Modaks
Gouri’s Goodies is all set to make your favourite festival nutritious and delicious with their Happy Ladoo and Modak range. The delights are made with zero preservatives and natural ingredients like coconut, jaggery, cinnamon, and dry fruits. Choose from a variety of plain, cinnamon, coconut, orange, and black pepper.
If you want to try all of it, you can go for their assorted box and they will be delivered to you. “These are now a great option for a detoxifying diet as well as for eating after a long duration of fasting. At Gouri’s Goodies, we are primarily focused on mindful eating for anytime meal. Also, the convenience to eat delicious and nutritious on the go, which is ultimately adaptable for urban living,” says Gouri Gupta, Founder, Gouri’s Goodies.
To order: 98206 45789
Cost: Box of 11 at Rs 300 and a box of 21 for Rs 500
Brownie Point – For Chocolate Modaks
Chef Manish Khanna, Founder and Partner, Noir and Brownie Point, has curated a special line of Chocolate Modaks. The modaks are available in variants of Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate with Assorted Nuts and Chocolate Bark with Nuts. “My earliest memory of Ganeshotsav is when as a child the deity would be welcomed in my aunt’s house and it was an occasion to be decked up and partake in a lot of religious activity.
And being the quintessential Punjabi kid loving his food and especially his sweets, the modaks, and the barfis were delights to look forward to. Celebrating these memories and creating new ones for my sons, is what inspires me to bake something to celebrate Ganeshotsav. This year we have curated modaks in flavours of - Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and Milk Chocolate with assorted nuts. Additionally, we have something unique called the Chocolate Barks, which come with nuts too.”
Where: Across all Brownie Point outlets in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune
To order: 98205 04444
Cost: Rs 200 for 11 pieces
1teaspoonlove – For Modak with Jamun Cream
Vishakha Bhuta of 1teaspoonlove has come up with a fusion of tropical Indian fruit with the classic fried modak. This Ganesh Chaturthi try their fried modak served with Jamun cream and nuts, that will gratify your taste buds to the core.
To order: 99991 86331
Cost: Rs 350 per plate (3 pieces)
