Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Modaks – Food for the soul

Chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya! will soon fill the air in Mumbai with the city’s favourite Ganesh festival being just a few hours away. The city gets totally swept up by the 10-day festival. The one thing without which the festival is incomplete is modak.

Whether you love the traditional steamed and fried modaks, or motichur and Red Velvet modaks steal your heart, our guide is all you need this Ganesh Chaturthi. From Gulkhand to Nutella modaks, Mumbai is home to a number of modern-day versions of them. Order the Trunk God’s favourite food from any of these places, and trust us, you won’t be disappointed.