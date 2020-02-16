Chef's Speak: Saransh Goila goes London

In your opinion, how clued in to Indian cuisine is the West?

Indian cuisine in the West is fairly picking up. It could be one of the large trends in the coming years. I think their perspective of Indian food has always been curry and only restricted to Butter Chicken. It needs to evolve and change. I think they still think of Indian cuisine as a takeaway cuisine.

Therefore, the fine dining meal at Carousel is an attempt to change that. The taste that common people usually enjoy there is Butter Chicken, so the idea is to give them a refined version of the same which is Goila Butter Chicken.

It is to show them that Indian chefs are also progressing with time and are looking to reinvent the wheel and shape our Indian cuisine differently.

The idea is to show them a new light of Indian cuisine in the West. I have already tried a few restaurants there. Indian Accent in London is doing very well and has really broken the market in that sense where people have a new perspective of Indian food.

Are you making attempts to make regional cuisine more popular across India and the globe?

Sadak Chef is a hashtag that I run on Instagram. It is a property where I travel across India to look for local experts who cook dishes that are dying and are unknown or have specific arts of cooking that we are unaware of. I want to promote these artists, dishes and cuisines globally and in India. Sadak Chef is a true attempt to make sure that regional Indian cuisine does not vanish or die in this decade.

Meanwhile, the popularity of Butter Chicken, and of the Goila variety in particular, continues to surge.

The popularity of Butter Chicken continues because it is comfort food. No matter how we evolve and in which direction we go, a few dishes will always be more popular since they have universal acceptability. Few dishes become more popular because they are widely liked by more people. Seven out of 10 people might like Butter Chicken or vada pav or samosa. These dishes tend to travel across the country for the same reason as they adapt to each palette.

The success ratio of those dishes is very high. Therefore, yes, Butter Chicken is going to continue to be popular. For any of the dishes to keep their position in the market and keep trending year on year, one must innovate.

This is the reason why we invented Goila Butter Chicken, it was an idea to take the classic Butter Chicken and serve it in a new format as people got bored of eating the classic version. Yes, I would say Butter Chicken is one of the most popular food items across India though Khichdi I think, is the most popular one while Butter Chicken and Biryani would be at No.2.