 'Zindagi Bhar ₹2 Crore Ka Karja Utarega': Did Yung DSA Reveal Bigg Boss Exit Penalty Amid ScoutOp-Arishfa Khan Fight?
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'Zindagi Bhar ₹2 Crore Ka Karja Utarega': Did Yung DSA Reveal Bigg Boss Exit Penalty Amid ScoutOp-Arishfa Khan Fight?

Yung DSA said he was ready to leave Bigg Boss 20 and pay Rs. 2 crore after ScoutOp’s clash with Arishfa Khan. But is Rs. 2 crore really the penalty contestants have to pay for quitting Bigg Boss voluntarily?

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, September 16, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
'Zindagi Bhar ₹2 Crore Ka Karja Utarega': Did Yung DSA Reveal Bigg Boss Exit Penalty Amid ScoutOp-Arishfa Khan Fight?
'Zindagi Bhar ₹2 Crore Ka Karja Utarega': Did Yung DSA Reveal Bigg Boss Exit Penalty Amid ScoutOp-Arishfa Fight? |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Yung DSA spoke about leaving the show after standing by his friend ScoutOp following his ugly spat with Arishfa Khan. After Scout broke down in tears, Yung came to console him and said, “Main jaun kya bro?” He then said he would confront Arishfa, slap her and leave the show, adding that he was ready to pay Rs. 2 crore for his exit. “Zindagi bhar 2 crore ka karja utarega tere liye,” Yung told Scout.

Bigg Boss: Do Contestants Have To Pay Rs. 2 Crore To Take A Voluntary Exit?

Yung’s statement has raised questions about whether Bigg Boss contestants have to pay Rs. 2 crore if they choose to leave the show before completing their stint. While the Rs. 2 crore figure has been discussed in connection with previous contestants, there is no publicly confirmed evidence that it is a fixed penalty applicable to every contestant. During Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal had said he was ready to pay Rs. 2 crore to take a voluntary exit. However, the exact terms of contestants’ contracts with the makers have not been made public.

The figure also came under scrutiny after Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar denied reports that he had paid Rs. 2 crore to leave the show, saying that neither he nor his family paid any such penalty.

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In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, the clash between ScoutOp and Arishfa Khan unfolded during the captaincy task, when the two got into a heated argument over their actions during the task. Arishfa accused ScoutOp of hitting her with a pillow and asked Uditi Singh to disqualify him. Scout denied the allegation, but the disagreement soon escalated into a heated war of words. Scout was seen making remarks like, “Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein,” and later asking him gaming community, “Khatam kar do ise.” The exchange drew considerable attention online, with Scout facing backlash from viewers over the tone of his remarks towards Arishfa.

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