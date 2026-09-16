'Zindagi Bhar ₹2 Crore Ka Karja Utarega': Did Yung DSA Reveal Bigg Boss Exit Penalty Amid ScoutOp-Arishfa Khan Fight?

'Zindagi Bhar ₹2 Crore Ka Karja Utarega': Did Yung DSA Reveal Bigg Boss Exit Penalty Amid ScoutOp-Arishfa Fight? |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Yung DSA spoke about leaving the show after standing by his friend ScoutOp following his ugly spat with Arishfa Khan. After Scout broke down in tears, Yung came to console him and said, “Main jaun kya bro?” He then said he would confront Arishfa, slap her and leave the show, adding that he was ready to pay Rs. 2 crore for his exit. “Zindagi bhar 2 crore ka karja utarega tere liye,” Yung told Scout.

YUNG DSA, Kya Crazy Banda Hai 🔥



Loving his bond with Scout, both of them have overshadowed everyone!! ☠️#ScoutOp #YungDSA #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/gzgi78bNud — Anni (@AnniIzImpulsive) September 16, 2026

Bigg Boss: Do Contestants Have To Pay Rs. 2 Crore To Take A Voluntary Exit?

Yung’s statement has raised questions about whether Bigg Boss contestants have to pay Rs. 2 crore if they choose to leave the show before completing their stint. While the Rs. 2 crore figure has been discussed in connection with previous contestants, there is no publicly confirmed evidence that it is a fixed penalty applicable to every contestant. During Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal had said he was ready to pay Rs. 2 crore to take a voluntary exit. However, the exact terms of contestants’ contracts with the makers have not been made public.

The figure also came under scrutiny after Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar denied reports that he had paid Rs. 2 crore to leave the show, saying that neither he nor his family paid any such penalty.

If Arishfa doesn’t understand the task, better sit quietly and suck milk from a bottle like a kid but don’t mess with Scout.

You have no idea how much support Scout has outside Bigg Boss house.



WE ARE WITH YOU SCOUT OP#ScoutOP #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/euB2q2AZXa — NEO 🌟 (@NeoxScoutOP) September 15, 2026

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, the clash between ScoutOp and Arishfa Khan unfolded during the captaincy task, when the two got into a heated argument over their actions during the task. Arishfa accused ScoutOp of hitting her with a pillow and asked Uditi Singh to disqualify him. Scout denied the allegation, but the disagreement soon escalated into a heated war of words. Scout was seen making remarks like, “Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein,” and later asking him gaming community, “Khatam kar do ise.” The exchange drew considerable attention online, with Scout facing backlash from viewers over the tone of his remarks towards Arishfa.