Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Action Film Opens Nearly ₹5 Crore In India

Siddhant Chaturvedi's much-awaited action film Yudhra was released on September 20, 2024. It also stars Malavika Mohanan in the lead, which marks her debut in Bollywood, the film also features Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun and Shilpa Shukla, among others.

The action film had a promising start at the box office and collected Rs 4.52 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday. "Its never-before-seen action sequences have captivated audiences, resulting in an impressive opening at the box office with a whopping Rs 4.52 crore," the makers said in a press note.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Yudhra marks Siddhant Chaturvedi's debut as a solo lead and his first venture into the action genre.

Speaking about the comparisons with Animal and Kill in terms of action, the actor told DNA, "We were ahead of the curve in 2019 when I signed the film. But the pandemic happened and we couldn’t get the international crew to shoot here. Logistically,Logistically we couldn’t start. By that time we saw there were a lot of action films coming out. But none of it is similar or in the same zone. A lot of people might compare it but you can’t. When you watch this film, you’ll realise it’s a totally different animal."

In Yudhra, Siddhant plays the role of a man who struggles with anger issues and is later assigned to go undercover to bring down the powerful drug syndicate by Firoz (Raj Arun) and Shafiq (Raghav).