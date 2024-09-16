'Broke My Jaw': Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Getting SLAPPED By Malavika Mohanan On Yudhra Sets

Siddhant Chaturvedi | Instagram

Actors Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Yudhra. Amid the film's promotions, they revealed that during the shoot of one of the action scenes, Malavika slapped Siddhant so hard that his jaw almost broke.

During an interaction with ETimes, Malavika recalled, "Siddhant got slapped real bad, we shot for this scene in the first schedule of the film, and we were still building our chemistry. In the scene, my character is pissed with Yudhra’s character, and it was our director Ravi (Udyawar) sir who got extremely excited, and said 'Arey tu maar'... and the very next moment, Siddhant is sitting with an ice pack on his face."

"And we broke the ice and my jaw," Siddhant joked.

Malavika went on to say that it would have looked really fake had she not hit Siddhant in real. The actress also had some intense action scenes with actor Chiyaan Vikram in their latest film Thangalaan.

Meanwhile, the trailer as well as the songs of Yudhra have created quite a buzz on social media. Malavika and Siddhant's sizzling chemistry in the song Saathiya has also grabbed eyeballs. In another recent interview, Malavika also opened up about shooting intimate scenes with Siddhant.

"It’s not easy to crack intimacy and be comfortable with it. Nowadays, they have intimacy coordinators on set, which is a very good thing. It’s important to know boundaries. The process of intimacy isn’t as simple as just doing it. Coordinators are making it easier. More than the intimacy, what we were concerned about was the cold while shooting for the song. In that video, we had to shoot a couple of intimate moments where we had to kiss. We were against the waves, completely drenched, and it was freezing! The last thing on our minds was kissing," she told News18.

Yudhra is all set to hit the big screens on September 20. Siddhant's character, who has anger issues, will be seen packing punches as he is on a mission to eliminate a drug lord played by Raghav Juyal. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun and Shilpa Shukla.