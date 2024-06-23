 'You Chose To Shame Breast-Feeding Mother': Swara Bhasker Calls Out Food Blogger Over Postpartum Weight Gain Remark
Swara Bhasker quickly responded to food blogger Nalini Unagar's derogatory post about her on X.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

Swara Bhasker recently took a dig at food blogger Nalini Unagar after she commented on the actress' postpartum weight gain. Earlier, she had previously slammed the blogger for a post about vegetarianism.

"I was doing well, but you got in my way by spreading hatred on my vegetarian post. I regularly promote vegetarianism, and that post was just part of it. Your response turned it into a communal issue, which is why I didn't respond that day. Your food choices are your own, and I have no issue with that. However, I am free to express and promote vegetarianism. Yes, I am vegetarian and understand that dairy can be cruel in some way. I will be more proud when I become vegan," Nalini wrote on X.

Reacting to this, Swara said, "Let’s get into this! U got upset that I called out your veg-supremacy post- clearly intended to target Muslims on Bakr-Eid. Ok. But instead of engaging with me on vegetarianism you chose to shame a breast-feeding mother of an infant for putting on weight?? You are a nutritionist?"

Earlier, Nalini shared before and after photos of Swara on her X and captioned the post, “What did she eat?”

Bhasker re-tweeted the post, captioning it, “She had a baby. And do better Nalini!”.

Swara tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in February 2023. In September, the couple welcomed their first child on September 23 last year.

