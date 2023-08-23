‘Yeh Sab Band Karo’: Kiara Advani REACTS To Paps Following Her At Mumbai Airport - WATCH Viral Video

Actress Kiara Advani was caught up in a candid airport moment on Tuesday that left the fans both intrigued and sursprised. The actress, clad in a stunning yellow kurti, was captured by the cameras as she exited Mumbai airport, her hair flowing freely.

But what caught everyone's attention was her unique request to the relentless photographers.

KIARA ADVANI'S REACTION TO PAPS AT AIRPORT

Kiara was spotted heading home, appearing relaxed in her airport ensemble. However, when the paparazzi swarmed around her, she calmly diverted the attention. "Gaadi paas le lo, please ye sab bandh karo," she was overheard saying. Instead of striking poses right then and there, she chose to grant them a moment next to her car.

Despite their insistence, the actress explained, "Nahi yaar, mujhe aadat nahi hai" (No, my friend, I'm not used to this). Nevertheless, her firm yet friendly stance eventually led her to pose beside her vehicle. With a parting word of caution, she embarked on her way.

KIARA ADVANI IN DON3

Rumours swirl about her role in the much-anticipated 'Don 3'. The upcoming film directed by Farhan Akhtar is already generating a buzz with Ranveer Singh taking the lead, stepping into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes.

According to insider sources, Kiara has reportedly received a verbal offer for a role in "Don 3." A source close to the actress revealed, "Farhan Akhtar has narrated the basic plotline of Don 3 to Kiara, and she loved it. Kiara has agreed and seems excited to play her part in this thrilling world of rebooted 'Don' alongside Ranveer Singh, with whom she has always dreamed of working."

However, it's noted that Kiara won't be stepping into Priyanka Chopra's shoes as Roma, the character played in the previous films. The revamped Don franchise is set to introduce fresh faces and characters, with Kiara's role set to bring some intriguing negative shades to the story.

While the excitement around Kiara's involvement in 'Don 3' continues to build, recent whispers suggest that Kriti Sanon might also be under consideration for a role in the film.

Additionally, Kiara's fans can look forward to her upcoming project, 'Gamechanger', where she stars alongside Ram Charan.

