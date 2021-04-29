Yami Gautam spending time with family in Chandigarh

Yami Gautam, who has been busy with multiple projects, has been hoping from one film set to another for the past seven months. And, now the actor has managed to squeeze in some family-time and is in Chandigarh to be with her loved ones.

A source revealed, “Having a packed slate for the year, Yami had a very hectic schedule for the past seven months. She has been occupied with the shoot of multiple diverse projects. Finally, the actress has managed to sneak out a little time to go home and be with her family. She is really excited to have found a space in between her schedule to make a trip home and is enjoying her time with family.”

On the work front, Yami has Dasvi, A Thursday, Bhoot Police and Lapata in her kitty. Dasvi also features Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur; Yami will be seen as an IPS officer. ‘A Thursday’ is directed by Behzad Khambata, and the films also stars Neha Dhupia and Dimple Kapadia. ‘Bhoot Police’ features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.