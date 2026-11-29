‘Worst Bigg Boss Episode Ever’: Salman Khan Warns Scout That No One Will Trust Him Again; Girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani Reacts - VIDEO | X

Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan slammed contestants Scout and Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Expressing his disappointment over their behaviour, Salman called it the "worst" episode in the history of the reality show. He also reprimanded Scout, warning him that people would find it difficult to trust him again. The host further revealed that he was shocked after watching the clip.

Addressing the incident, an angry Salman said, "This is the worst Bigg Boss episode ever in the history." Calling out both Scout and Gullu, he added, "Aap dono ko abhi bhi realise nahi ho raha hai ki what have you done to you two and what have you done to the show."

PART 02 : Salman is very angry on #ScoutOP and Gullu for the whole conversation and call this season "THE WORST SEASON"😭 Salman also brings kaashvi's name again💔 #ScoutArmy • #BiggBoss20 • #BB20 https://t.co/hn7KOEc8qN — Me_Jinx (@I_am_Jinxxx) November 29, 2026

Salman also questioned how the two contestants would have reacted if someone had made similar remarks about their sisters. Pointing out the efforts made by the show to counsel Scout, the host said, "Aaj tak shayad hi kisi ek insaan ke liye itna effort liya gaya hai samjhane ke liye." He further stated that several people had tried to make Scout understand the seriousness of the situation.

Bigg Boss 20: Scout's Girlfriend Kaashvi Reacts To Sunday's Episode

Meanwhile, Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, seemingly reacted to the controversy while livestreaming Sunday's episode. As viewers asked her to share her thoughts, she appeared reluctant to comment and said, "I'm sorry guys. I don't have anything to say." When viewers continued asking her to react, Kaashvi replied, "Whatever I'll have to say, I'll say after the show."

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Kaashvi 🗣️ Kya Hi Bolu 😔 #BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #Kaashvi #LoveGill #BB20 https://t.co/cd3oibkj4p — Skyuga (@Skyuga004) November 29, 2026

Salman's anger stemmed from a clip showing a private conversation between Scout and Gullu about fellow contestant Love Gill. In the footage, Scout allegedly suggested that Love had tried to get close to him, seemingly shifting the blame onto her. After watching the clip, Love broke down in tears. Salman reprimanded Scout for making such remarks and questioned his intentions, saying he appeared to be trying to give himself a "clean chit" in the eyes of others.

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