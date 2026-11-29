Comedian and content creator Bhuvan Bam has landed in controversy after a video of his alleged obscene act during a comedy show reportedly held at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat, went viral on social media. The clip features actor Sanjeeda Shaikh alongside Bhuvan, whose suggestive punchline and subsequent actions have triggered backlash online, with several users urging the Gujarat Police to take action.
In the video, Sanjeeda is heard saying, "Meri shaadi karwana chahte hain. Mann toh kar raha hai gaadi ke neeche aa jaun, kam se kam 2-3 mahine tak peecha toh chhootega." Responding to her remark, Bhuvan made an explicit double entendre, saying, "Mere neeche aa jao, 9 mahine tak koi pareshan nahi karega." He then stood up and shook a water bottle, appearing to imitate an obscene action. While performing the act, Bhuvan played his famous Titu Mama character. After him performing the act, audience at the venue could be heard laughing at the joke and his act.
The video soon gained traction on social media, drawing criticism from several users. One user called out the incident, writing, "Our educational institutes have become places of vulgarity. He literally made this vulgar joke at Parul University, and people are laughing." Another called out the act, saying, "A stain in the name of Gujarat’s culture, or obscenity in the name of comedy? ‘Lavari’ show crosses the line!" Another called it "Cheap behaviour by Bhuvan Bam." Other urged National Commission for Women (NCW) and Gujarat Police to act.
The incident took place on November 25, 2026, during The Lavari Show at Parul University in Vadodara's Waghodia area, Gujarat. The university's official event listing confirms that the programme was held at its PID Main Ground, with Bhuvan Bam appearing as a special guest alongside performers from The Comedy Factory. The controversy erupted after clips from the event surfaced on social media, drawing criticism over Bhuvan's double-meaning joke and alleged obscene gesture in front of Sanjeeda Shaikh.
So far, neither Sajeeda or Bhuvam has reacted on the ongoing controversy on social media.
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