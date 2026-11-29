Bhuvan Bam Faces Backlash For Performing Obscene Act In Front Of Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh At Private University In Gujarat; Netizens Demand NCW To Take Action | Instagram/X

Comedian and content creator Bhuvan Bam has landed in controversy after a video of his alleged obscene act during a comedy show reportedly held at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat, went viral on social media. The clip features actor Sanjeeda Shaikh alongside Bhuvan, whose suggestive punchline and subsequent actions have triggered backlash online, with several users urging the Gujarat Police to take action.

In the video, Sanjeeda is heard saying, "Meri shaadi karwana chahte hain. Mann toh kar raha hai gaadi ke neeche aa jaun, kam se kam 2-3 mahine tak peecha toh chhootega." Responding to her remark, Bhuvan made an explicit double entendre, saying, "Mere neeche aa jao, 9 mahine tak koi pareshan nahi karega." He then stood up and shook a water bottle, appearing to imitate an obscene action. While performing the act, Bhuvan played his famous Titu Mama character. After him performing the act, audience at the venue could be heard laughing at the joke and his act.

अब @Bhuvan_Bam की लगाम कसने का वक़्त आ गया है @GujaratPolice साथ ही लवारी की इस टीम पर भी गुनाह दाखिल होना चाहिए .. ये उतना ही गलत है जितना की letent में @BeerBicepsGuy की हरकत थी https://t.co/rW3bfipwlx — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) November 29, 2026

The video soon gained traction on social media, drawing criticism from several users. One user called out the incident, writing, "Our educational institutes have become places of vulgarity. He literally made this vulgar joke at Parul University, and people are laughing." Another called out the act, saying, "A stain in the name of Gujarat’s culture, or obscenity in the name of comedy? ‘Lavari’ show crosses the line!" Another called it "Cheap behaviour by Bhuvan Bam." Other urged National Commission for Women (NCW) and Gujarat Police to act.

Our educational institutes have become places of vulgarity. He literally made this vulgar joke at Parul University, and people are laughing. https://t.co/34JtOXdg3Z — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) November 28, 2026

ગુજરાતની સંસ્કૃતિના નામે કલંક કે કોમેડીના નામે અશ્લીલતા? ‘લવારી’ શોમાં મર્યાદાઓનો ભંગ! ગુજરાતની સંસ્કૃતિ અને મર્યાદાઓને લઈને ફરી એકવાર સવાલો ઊભા થયા છે. મનન દેસાઈના ‘લવારી’ શોમાં ફિલ્મ પ્રમોશન દરમિયાન રજૂ થયેલા કથિત અશ્લીલ કન્ટેન્ટનો વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વાયરલ થતાં વિવાદ સર્જાયો છે. કોમેડીના નામે મનોરંજનની મર્યાદા ક્યાં સુધી? શું માત્ર ચર્ચામાં આવવા માટે આવા કન્ટેન્ટનો સહારો લેવો યોગ્ય છે? કાજલ હિન્દુસ્તાનીએ પણ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર આકરા પ્રહારો કર્યા અને સમગ્ર ટીમ સામે કેસ દાખલ કરવાની અને દંડ વસૂલવાની વાત કરી સવાલ એક જ છે કે કોમેડીના નામે ગુજરાતની સંસ્કૃતિ અને સામાજિક મર્યાદાઓને નેવે મૂકી શકાય? આ પ્રકારની વધતી માનસિકતા પબ્લિસિટી માટે હોય તો દુર્ભાગ્યપૂર્ણ બાબત @Bhuvan_Bam #Gujarat #LavariShow #BhuvanBam — Jay Acharya ( Journalist ) (@AcharyaJay22_17) November 29, 2026

cheap behaviour by Bhuvan Bam https://t.co/Lccgwqr7tA — Sleeping X💤 (@just_k_18) November 29, 2026

Bhuvan Bam.. Not only double meaning jokes but Crossing limits of vulgarity, he is shameless creature, can he do this act in front of his Mother and Sister @NCWIndia @neha_laldas @NijiSachiv please take action https://t.co/S6XrB3osSr — Vishnu Vansh 🚩 (@VishnuVansham) November 29, 2026

The incident took place on November 25, 2026, during The Lavari Show at Parul University in Vadodara's Waghodia area, Gujarat. The university's official event listing confirms that the programme was held at its PID Main Ground, with Bhuvan Bam appearing as a special guest alongside performers from The Comedy Factory. The controversy erupted after clips from the event surfaced on social media, drawing criticism over Bhuvan's double-meaning joke and alleged obscene gesture in front of Sanjeeda Shaikh.

So far, neither Sajeeda or Bhuvam has reacted on the ongoing controversy on social media.

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