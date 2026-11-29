Love Gill's Family Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid Eviction Buzz | Instagram

Punjabi actress Love Gill and gamer ScoutOp’s bond on Bigg Boss 20 continues to remain a major talking point, even after his fiancée, Kaashvi, asked him to maintain his distance from her. Love and Scout, who had often referred to each other as brother and sister, were questioned about their closeness on the show and faced criticism from fellow contestants as well as host Salman Khan. Following the backlash, the two eventually distanced themselves from each other.

Love Gill Evicted?

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Love Gill has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20 in a shocking turn of events. Her reported eviction is expected to be shown during tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar, where Salman is likely to announce the development.

Love Gill's Family Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid Eviction Buzz

Amid the speculation, Love’s mother and other family members were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday, November 29, further fuelling rumours about her reported eviction. However, it remains unclear whether their airport appearance is connected to Love’s possible exit from the show.

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The timing has also caught viewers’ attention, as Love recently spoke to Scout about her potential eviction and hinted that she might be leaving the house.

Salman called out ScoutOP over his remarks about Love. He showed the housemates a video clip featuring Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, and ScoutOP discussing Love Gill. In the clip, ScoutOP blamed Love for tempting and manipulating him. He said, “I am very angry with her. I wasted so much time on her. What did I do for four weeks? I even went bald; what does she want now? That day, I shaved my head out of anger. I was frustrated. That was the most traumatising day of my life. I have never listened to anyone so much in all these years. One thing she would randomly do every day was stare at me for 30 seconds without blinking. What is one supposed to make of that?”

He further stated that the situation was just one of many such instances. Comparing it to owning a Ferrari, he said that he would drive the car every day and enjoy it for as long as he could. He added that if someone could not maintain it, they could drive whichever car they wanted. He also said that he did not wish to watch the episode, as it would leave him feeling ashamed and angry, questioning who the person was.

After the clip was shown, Love was seen breaking down in tears and appeared inconsolable. Salman also accused ScoutOP of tarnishing Love’s reputation through his remarks.

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