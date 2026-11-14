'Mein Woh Show Dekhta Hi Nahi': Gurpreet Ghuggi REACTS To Question On Love Gill's Bigg Boss 20 Stint Amid Affair Controversy – VIDEO

Gurpreet Ghuggi Breaks Silence On Love Gill's Bigg Boss 20 Appearance | Instagram

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, 55, has reacted to a question about actress Love Gill, 29, who is currently making headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 20. The two have previously been linked to controversy following their association during the Punjabi film Furlow.

Several unverified claims about an alleged romantic relationship, pregnancy and a reported Rs 5 crore settlement had surfaced on social media. However, both Gurpreet Ghuggi and Love Gill have denied the allegations.

Gurpreet Ghuggi Asked About Love Gill Amid Past Controversy

Amid the ongoing discussions, Gurpreet was recently asked by a reporter about Love Gill's participation in Bigg Boss 20. Responding to the question, the actor made it clear that he does not follow the reality show.

He said, "Mein woh show dekhta hi nahi hoon, woh show mere liye important hi nahi hai. There are bigger issues in society."

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Gurpreet Ghuggi Shifts Focus To Issues In Punjab

Shifting the conversation towards issues concerning Punjab, Gurpreet further emphasised the need to focus on matters that affect society. He added, "There are bigger issues that need to be discussed: peace in Punjab, everyone receiving love and respect, and everyone in Punjab growing."

Love Gill Indirectly Brings Up Gurpreet Ghuggi Controversy

Inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, ScoutOp's girlfriend, Kaashvi, appeared as a guest to question his behaviour towards Love, whom he refers to as his 'sister'. She accused Love of manipulating Scout and asked her boyfriend to distance himself from the actress, citing their growing closeness on the show.

After which, Love also indirectly addressed the past controversy, accusing Scout of ruining her career. She said, "Maine pehle bhi bataya hai, main bahut mushkil se nikli hoon." She further revealed that she had only recently managed to move on from the experience, adding, "Main ek mahine pehle in sab cheezon se bahar nikal ke aayi hoon."

Although Love did not directly mention Gurpreet Ghuggi during the conversation, her remarks triggered speculation among viewers that she could be referring to the alleged controversy involving the Punjabi actor.