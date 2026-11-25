‘Chaddi Tak Dhoyi Hai’: ScoutOp Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Love Gill’s Obsessive Care, Says ‘Life Mein Kitna Trauma De Diya’ - VIDEO |

Bigg Boss 20's upcoming episode's promo shows ScoutOp opening up about the emotional turmoil he claims to have experienced during his friendship with Love Gill. While speaking to Gullu after the lights went off in the house, Scout recalled how Love would constantly look after him, from ensuring he ate on time to even washing his underwear. He also reflected on how much time he had invested in the relationship.

During the conversation, Scout said, "Ek insaan ke peeche maine kitna time kharab kiya hai." He went on to describe how Love would take care of him when they were friends, saying, "Ye make sure karti thi ki main time pe khana kha raha hoon, sab kuch kar raha hoon."

Tomorrow Promo: Scout OP talking about Love Gill with Gullu @HotstarReality https://t.co/1gIynhGeAb — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2026

Scout further claimed that he had once asked Love to oil his hair every day, and she actually did it. He also made a surprising revelation, saying, "Chaddi tak dhoyi hai," leaving Gullu laughing. Recalling how they would spend time together, Scout said they would sit on the same bed and talk every day. "Wo bistar hub ban chuka tha," he added.

He then demonstrated how Love would sit close to him while they spoke, moving closer to Gullu to recreate the moment. Looking into Gullu's eyes, Scout said, "30-30 second tak dekhe ja rahi hai," describing how Love would stare at him for long periods. Comparing himself to a mouse being lured with food, he explained, "Aisa hota hai na chuha daud raha hai usko khana de rahe hain, idhar chal idhar chal." He then questioned why he had given her so much importance.

Scout also revisited the incident in which he shaved his head, claiming that he had been at the peak of his anger at the time. Recalling his state of mind, he said, "Matlab gussa ki peak par hoga soch ki wo baat kaatne se main apne aapko, wo aa gaya ki khud ka baal kaat doon gussa tham jaye."

Looking back at the time he spent with Love, Scout concluded by saying, "Life mein kitna trauma de diya."

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