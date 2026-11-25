'80 Cigarettes Peene Ke Bawajood Woh Aadmi...': Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Co-Star Raza Murad Wonders How The Superstar Remains So Energetic |

Veteran actor Raza Murad recently spoke about superstar Shah Rukh Khan's extraordinary energy and enthusiasm for acting. Calling him immensely talented, Raza said, "He is loaded with talent." He further remarked, "Wo jab kaam karta hai toh uski rag-rag phadakti hai." However, what particularly amazes him is how SRK manages to remain energetic despite smoking "80 cigarettes" a day.

Speaking on The Lallantop, Raza said, "I just fail to understand that despite smoking 80 cigarettes a day, which is very, very harmful to health and itself consumes so much of your health... 80 cigarettes peene ke bawajood woh aadmi itna energetic kaise hai?" He went on to wonder, "Itni energy kahan se generate karta hai, yaar?"

Praising Shah Rukh's stamina and screen presence, Raza, who shared screen space with the superstar in Dunki, added, "Maine nahi dekha kisi ko. I'm yet to see any actor, apart from Bachchan sahab (Amitabh Bachchan), jisme itni energy ho." He further described SRK's energy as a "God-given gift".

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When asked whether any actor from the younger generation could match Shah Rukh's energy, Raza expressed doubt that actors who have delivered just one hit film could come close to the superstar. However, he named Ranveer Singh as someone who, in his opinion, has the aura to become that kind of superstar.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan has spoken about his smoking habit in the past. In a 2011 interview with India Today, the actor revealed that he smoked around 100 cigarettes a day and admitted that he often forgot to eat and drink water, while consuming nearly 30 cups of black coffee. However, on his 59th birthday in November 2024, SRK announced that he had quit smoking after nearly 30 years. He also revealed that he still experienced breathlessness despite giving up the habit. While fans celebrated his decision, the superstar clarified that he did not consider himself a role model for quitting, saying he did not want to advise others after having smoked for so many years.

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