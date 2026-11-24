Comedian Yash Maheshwari Issues Public Apology After Bihari Women Sindoor Joke Sparks Outrage; Netizens Demand Police To Take Strict Action - VIDEO | YouTube/Yash Maheshwari

Comedian Yash Maheshwari has uploaded an apology video on his official YouTube channel following intense backlash over his alleged obscene remarks about women in Bihar. Captioning the video, "Public apology to all the people of Bihar," Yash said he never intended to hurt the religious sentiments of the people or disrespect their culture. However, his apology has not convinced everyone, with several netizens insisting that he should be held accountable for his remarks.

In the video, Yash addressed the controversy, saying, "Recently abhi ek video dala tha maine jaha pe kuch Bihar ke cultural cheezon ke baare mein baat kar raha tha which I think I shouldn't do it. And I completely stand by it and I apologise ki mereko is tarah se ye baat nahi karni chahiye thi." He admitted that his comments had come across differently from what he had intended.

The comedian further acknowledged that his joke had gone in the wrong direction and apologised to the people of Bihar. "Mera bilkul bhi ye intention nahi tha ki kisi religious sentiment, ya kisi festival ko hurt karne ka," he said, maintaining that he never meant to offend anyone or hurt the sentiments associated with a festival.

Taking responsibility for his remarks, Yash admitted, "I was 100% wrong on my part," and assured viewers that he would not repeat the mistake. "The most I can be right now is apologetic to everyone whose sentiments have been hurt," he added.

Despite the clarification, several social media users remained dissatisfied with his apology. Some argued that an apology alone was not enough and demanded action against the comedian. Several users also tagged Bihar Police while sharing the controversial clip, urging authorities to take cognisance of his remarks. A user tweeted, "Yash publicly apologized to those who were offended by that video. We shouldn't leave anyone like this, otherwise someone else will come tomorrow and say the same thing." Another claimed, "Bihar Police's silence has given such people the courage to openly insult Bihar's culture and traditions." Another called the apology video, "The apology was likely preplanned." Asking Bihar Police to act, a user claimed, "An apology does not automatically undo the damage caused."

Yash publicly apologized to those who were offended by that video We shouldn't leave anyone like this, otherwise someone else will come tomorrow and say the same thing, We should set a hard example for mockery of pure vedic religious festival, https://t.co/zrUzJr66U5 — Daemon Ray 🐉 (@based_ray21) November 24, 2026

Yash Maheshwari has apologised for his controversial video on Chhath Puja. Bihar Police's silence has given such people the courage to openly insult Bihar's culture and traditions. https://t.co/i3ENMKqCDn — The Bihar Index (@IndexBihar) November 24, 2026

That video was intentional. He knew it would create backlash and that he would have to apologise later. The apology was likely preplanned. He dragged Bihar and Chhath Puja into his video because he knew they would attract attention, create controversy, https://t.co/kPxY0FDgdB — 👇 (@rjtalk4u) November 24, 2026

Yash Maheshwari has apologised for his controversial video on Chhath Puja. But an apology does not automatically undo the damage caused. Bihar Police’s silence and lack of timely action can embolden people to openly insult Bihar’s culture, traditions and religious sentiments. The damage has already been done. Such videos leave a lasting impression on people’s minds and can fuel prejudice and hatred against an entire state and its people. Comparing the application of sindoor, a deeply meaningful cultural tradition, to male genitalia is not comedy. What is even more shameful is watching people applaud such vulgarity. Why should an apology be enough? I do not believe this matter should simply be brushed aside with an apology. There must be accountability and appropriate legal action wherever the law has been violated. Such action should set a clear precedent: nobody has the right to demean a community’s culture and traditions in the name of entertainment. Respect for culture is not optional, and freedom of expression does not mean freedom from accountability. — Kitty K (@findkitty7) November 24, 2026

Yash Maheshwari has apologised but this is unacceptable. How can anybody make any vulgar comment and get away with it with simple apologies. Bihar Police show some spine @bihar_police यश माहेश्वरी का गुनाह एक माफ़ी से धूल जाएगा ? बिहार पुलिस कितनी निकम्मी है जो इस अपमान के बावजूद हाथ पे हाथ रखकर बैठा है । — With Love Bihar (@WithLoveBihar) November 24, 2026

Let us further wait to see whether any action will be made on the comedian.

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