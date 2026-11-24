Comedian Yash Maheshwari has uploaded an apology video on his official YouTube channel following intense backlash over his alleged obscene remarks about women in Bihar. Captioning the video, "Public apology to all the people of Bihar," Yash said he never intended to hurt the religious sentiments of the people or disrespect their culture. However, his apology has not convinced everyone, with several netizens insisting that he should be held accountable for his remarks.
In the video, Yash addressed the controversy, saying, "Recently abhi ek video dala tha maine jaha pe kuch Bihar ke cultural cheezon ke baare mein baat kar raha tha which I think I shouldn't do it. And I completely stand by it and I apologise ki mereko is tarah se ye baat nahi karni chahiye thi." He admitted that his comments had come across differently from what he had intended.
The comedian further acknowledged that his joke had gone in the wrong direction and apologised to the people of Bihar. "Mera bilkul bhi ye intention nahi tha ki kisi religious sentiment, ya kisi festival ko hurt karne ka," he said, maintaining that he never meant to offend anyone or hurt the sentiments associated with a festival.
Taking responsibility for his remarks, Yash admitted, "I was 100% wrong on my part," and assured viewers that he would not repeat the mistake. "The most I can be right now is apologetic to everyone whose sentiments have been hurt," he added.
Despite the clarification, several social media users remained dissatisfied with his apology. Some argued that an apology alone was not enough and demanded action against the comedian. Several users also tagged Bihar Police while sharing the controversial clip, urging authorities to take cognisance of his remarks. A user tweeted, "Yash publicly apologized to those who were offended by that video. We shouldn't leave anyone like this, otherwise someone else will come tomorrow and say the same thing." Another claimed, "Bihar Police's silence has given such people the courage to openly insult Bihar's culture and traditions." Another called the apology video, "The apology was likely preplanned." Asking Bihar Police to act, a user claimed, "An apology does not automatically undo the damage caused."
Let us further wait to see whether any action will be made on the comedian.
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