Stand-up Comedian Yash Maheshwari’s Bihari Women Sindoor Joke Sparks Outrage; BJP, Netizens Demand FIR | X

Comedian Yash Maheshwari has landed in controversy after facing backlash over an allegedly obscene joke about women in Bihar who wear a long streak of sindoor during Chhath Puja. A clip from his stand-up performance went viral on social media, drawing criticism from several users who demanded strict action against him and urged Bihar Police to take cognisance of the matter. Amid the growing outrage, Ritu Jaiswal, a BJP member and activist, took to social media to demand an FIR to be filed against the comedian.

Comedian Yash uploaded the stand-up clip on his YouTube channel under the title “Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy”. He captioned the video: “This video is just for fun purposes. Doing my shows in Delhi NCR.” In the viral clip, Yash made a derogatory remark about married women in Bihar applying sindoor from nose on Chhath, making an inappropriate reference to their husbands' private part. He further joked about the tradition, suggesting that women apply the long streak of sindoor for their husbands' longevity. He went on to say, "Meri lambi umar main khud dekh lunga, par tu jo Bajrang Bali ban ke baithi hai na tujhe mujhse kaun bachayega." The audience could be heard laughing in the background.

बिहारी महिलाओं की अवहेलना कर रहे इस बदतमीज़ को अगर कोई बिहारी पकड़कर दो जूते मार देगा तो विक्टिम कार्ड खेलेगा कि हो गया, हो गया, मेरी अभिव्यक्ति की आज़ादी पर हमला हो गया। क्या किसी की पवित्र भावना और विश्वास का मज़ाक़ उड़ाना अभिव्यक्ति की आज़ादी है ? कीड़े-मकोड़े से भी बदतर हैं ये जोकर। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 24, 2026

I'm more shocked at the audience laughing and clapping at such vulgar jokes about our faith and culture. Is this what stand-up comedy has come down to? @bihar_police https://t.co/Rt2va4Ykaa — ekbihari (@ekbiharii) November 24, 2026

FIR Demanded Against Comedian Yash Maheshwari Over 'Obscene Jokes' On Bihar Women

The comedian's remarks did not go down well with several social media users, particularly as the sindoor tradition holds cultural and religious significance for many women observing Chhath Puja. Amid the backlash, Ritu Jaiswal demanded for an FIR to be filed against Yash.

Taking to social media, she wrote, "An FIR should be filed against this man in every district of Bihar for making obscene jokes about our great festival of Chhath and those who observe the Chhath fast." She further called for stringent legal action to ensure that nobody dares to make similar remarks about the festival in the future.

हमारे महापर्व छठ और छठव्रतियों पर अश्लील कॉमेडी करने वाले इस शख्स के खिलाफ बिहार के प्रत्येक जिले में FIR दर्ज होनी चाहिए। ऐसी सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई हो कि इसे अपनी गलती का एहसास हो और अगली छठ में हमारे महापर्व की महानता का साक्षात दर्शन कर सके। छठ की आस्था और अस्मिता से खिलवाड़ बर्दाश्त नहीं! — Ritu Jaiswal (@activistritu) November 24, 2026

Emphasising the sentiments associated with Chhath, Ritu concluded her message by stating, "We will not tolerate anyone messing with the faith and identity associated with Chhath!"

Several users too demanded an FIR against the coemdian. One tweeted, "In the name of stand-up comedy, Yash Maheshwari has insulted the women of Bihar and Chhath, a sacred festival deeply rooted in the state's faith, traditions and culture, through his vulgar remarks." Another questioned, "How many post is needed to Register an FIR and Arrest Yash Maheshwari."

In the name of stand-up comedy, Yash Maheshwari has insulted the women of Bihar and Chhath, a sacred festival deeply rooted in the state's faith, traditions and culture, through his vulgar remarks. Bihar CM @samrat4bjp and @bihar_police , please take cognisance of this matter and initiate appropriate legal action against him. — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) November 24, 2026

There's a very thin line between comedy and hurting people's sentiments. Comedy can be sarcastic, edgy and even provocative, but what Yash Maheshwari said about Bihar's women and Chhath traditions was neither witty nor funny. It was simply derogatory. — PRASHANT GOYAL (@Prashant1803) November 24, 2026

Hello @samrat4bjp How many post is needed to Register an FIR and Arrest Yash Maheshwari. छठी मैया का अपमान और बिहार खामोश रहे? बिल्कुल नहीं! https://t.co/voJjnebGxv — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) November 24, 2026

बिहार के औरतों का सिंदूर उनके पति के 🍌 के बराबर होता है - यश माहेश्वरी क्या बिहार पुलिस बिहारी महिलाओं और उनके आस्था के इस अपमान पर कोई कार्रवाई करेगी ? @bihar_police @CCSU_BIHAR https://t.co/V3AlGm2Gsf — With Love Bihar (@WithLoveBihar) November 24, 2026

Amid the growing controversy, Yash Maheshwari's Instagram account also appears to be unavailable. It is unclear whether the comedian has deleted or deactivated his account or whether it has been suspended following the backlash. However, no official clarification regarding the same has been issued so far.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!