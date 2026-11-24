Comedian Yash Maheshwari has landed in controversy after facing backlash over an allegedly obscene joke about women in Bihar who wear a long streak of sindoor during Chhath Puja. A clip from his stand-up performance went viral on social media, drawing criticism from several users who demanded strict action against him and urged Bihar Police to take cognisance of the matter. Amid the growing outrage, Ritu Jaiswal, a BJP member and activist, took to social media to demand an FIR to be filed against the comedian.
Comedian Yash uploaded the stand-up clip on his YouTube channel under the title “Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy”. He captioned the video: “This video is just for fun purposes. Doing my shows in Delhi NCR.” In the viral clip, Yash made a derogatory remark about married women in Bihar applying sindoor from nose on Chhath, making an inappropriate reference to their husbands' private part. He further joked about the tradition, suggesting that women apply the long streak of sindoor for their husbands' longevity. He went on to say, "Meri lambi umar main khud dekh lunga, par tu jo Bajrang Bali ban ke baithi hai na tujhe mujhse kaun bachayega." The audience could be heard laughing in the background.
FIR Demanded Against Comedian Yash Maheshwari Over 'Obscene Jokes' On Bihar Women
The comedian's remarks did not go down well with several social media users, particularly as the sindoor tradition holds cultural and religious significance for many women observing Chhath Puja. Amid the backlash, Ritu Jaiswal demanded for an FIR to be filed against Yash.
Taking to social media, she wrote, "An FIR should be filed against this man in every district of Bihar for making obscene jokes about our great festival of Chhath and those who observe the Chhath fast." She further called for stringent legal action to ensure that nobody dares to make similar remarks about the festival in the future.
Emphasising the sentiments associated with Chhath, Ritu concluded her message by stating, "We will not tolerate anyone messing with the faith and identity associated with Chhath!"
Several users too demanded an FIR against the coemdian. One tweeted, "In the name of stand-up comedy, Yash Maheshwari has insulted the women of Bihar and Chhath, a sacred festival deeply rooted in the state's faith, traditions and culture, through his vulgar remarks." Another questioned, "How many post is needed to Register an FIR and Arrest Yash Maheshwari."
Amid the growing controversy, Yash Maheshwari's Instagram account also appears to be unavailable. It is unclear whether the comedian has deleted or deactivated his account or whether it has been suspended following the backlash. However, no official clarification regarding the same has been issued so far.
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