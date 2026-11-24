'Plastic Surgery Karwane Ke Liye Time Chahiye': Jasmin Bhasin Hits Back At Trolls Speculating About Her Changing Looks |

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin recently found herself at the receiving end of online criticism after sharing a series of pictures on social media. Several users pointed out changes in her facial features, sparking speculation about whether she had undergone cosmetic surgery. Addressing the chatter, Jasmin took to Instagram to hit back at the trolls, clarifying that her appearance is not the result of any permanent Instagram filter but can change due to several everyday factors, including sleepless nights and sinus inflammation.

Jasmin shared a note on her Instagram Story, writing, "So apparently I've had a new plastic surgery every time I've had a slightly different face." She then asked people to relax and stop jumping to conclusions, explaining the various reasons behind the changes in her appearance.

"Guys, relax. I travel, I don't sleep enough, I work with different makeup artists, my sinus gets inflamed, I get exhausted, I've started strength training, I've gained some weight," she wrote. Joking about the constant scrutiny, Jasmin added that her face is not a permanent Instagram filter. She explained that some days her face looks snatched, while on others, it appears swollen and tired. She even quipped that there are days when her "makeup is fighting for its life."

Addressing the plastic surgery speculation directly, the actress remarked, "The 'plastic surgery' theories... yaar, plastic surgery karwane ke liye bhi toh time chahiye." Reminding people that she is human too, Jasmin pointed out that she is made of blood, flesh, muscles and bones, and is allowed to look different on different days.

Reaffirming her confidence, the actress wrote, "I love my face. I love my body. I love myself. I don't need to look perfect every day to be happy with how I look." Jasmin concluded her note with a message for her critics, urging them, "Please...let this human breathe."

Speculation surrounding Jasmin's appearance began after she shared pictures from the wedding ceremony of Raghav Sharma's brother in Kolkata. Several social media users pointed out changes in her facial features, with some questioning whether she had undergone cosmetic procedures. Some questioned whether she had opted for Botox or fillers, while others wondered what had changed about her appearance. The discussion also spilled onto Reddit, where users debated her transformation, with some attributing it to makeup or possible swelling.

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