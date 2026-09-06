'Surprising How For Views And Attention...': Jasmine Bhasin REACTS To Aly Goni Breakup Rumours After Emotional, Now-Deleted 'I Am Enough' Post

Jasmine Bhasin Breaks Silence On Aly Goni Breakup Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Jasmine Bhasin has reacted to the breakup rumours surrounding her and actor Aly Goni after an emotional post about her first-ever tattoo sparked speculation among fans and social media users. The actress had recently shared a deeply personal note about getting the words "I Am Enough" tattooed on herself, but later deleted the post.

Jasmine Bhasin Breaks Silence On Aly Goni Breakup Rumours

Following the emotional post, speculation about trouble in Jasmine and Aly’s relationship began doing the rounds on social media. However, Jasmine has now addressed the speculation and clarified that her post was not about her relationship. Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 6, the actress hit back at the reports and urged people not to interpret every personal post as a cryptic message about her relationship.

"Surprising how for views and attention media pages twist and turn the posts and start using couple images to show it in a manner that will get them eyeballs Chill guys," she wrote.

Check it out:

What Did Jasmine Bhasin Post?

In the now-deleted post, Jasmine opened up about her journey of self-love and choosing herself after spending years trying to become someone she believed would be easier to love. She wrote about constantly trying to fit herself into “little boxes” by changing, shrinking and adjusting herself to feel loved, accepted and like she belonged.

The actress further admitted that somewhere along the way, she had lost the most important person: herself. She recalled no longer being the carefree, joyous, positive and sorted girl she once knew herself to be, as she constantly tried to be “enough” for everyone else while forgetting that she was already enough for herself.

Jasmine and Aly, who were once close friends, confessed their love for each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 14 in 2020.