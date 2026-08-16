Jasmine Bhasin Reveals Suffering Memory Loss After Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Stunt: 'I Don't Remember What Happened'

Actress Jasmine Bhasin opened up about a frightening experience on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. She revealed that she suffered temporary memory loss after performing a water and air stunt on the show and was later diagnosed with a mild concussion.

Jasmine, who has previously appeared in shows such as Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and Bigg Boss 14, said she does not remember what happened immediately after the stunt. She added that even now, parts of the experience remain missing from her memory.

Speaking about the incident to IANS, Jasmine said, "It was an extremely unexpected experience for me. I don’t remember what happened immediately after the stunt, and even today, there is a part of that experience that I have no memory of. The doctors had diagnosed me with a mild concussion and advised me to take complete rest for 72 hours".

The actress also credited the show's host Rohit Shetty, the channel, production team and medical staff for supporting her during the difficult situation. She said she was closely monitored and received proper care after the incident.

Jasmine further mentioned, "Rohit sir, the channel, and the production house were all extremely supportive and helpful. They took great care of me, and the safety team and doctors were extremely supportive and constantly monitored me. This experience was emotionally challenging, but it taught me a lot about myself. I may have been scared, but I eventually found my fighter spirit again."

Known for its unpredictable and challenging stunts, Khatron Ke Khiladi often pushes contestants out of their comfort zones.

This marks Jasmine's third appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show airs on Colors TV and streams digitally on JioHotstar.