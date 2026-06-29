Jasmin Bhasin Diagnosed With Terminal Ileitis On Birthday In Dubai: All You Need To Know About Her Health Condition

What was supposed to be a fun birthday getaway in Dubai turned into an unexpected medical emergency for Jasmin Bhasin. Instead of celebrating with boyfriend Aly Goni, the actress spent her birthday in a hospital after suddenly falling seriously ill. Now recovering, Jasmin has shared an honest update with fans, revealing the health condition that led to her hospitalisation.

Jasmin Bhasin shares hospital update

Taking to her Instagram, Jasmin revealed that her health deteriorated soon after she landed in Dubai. She wrote, "So as soon as I landed in Dubai the next day I fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised because I was diagnosed with terminal ileitis and severe high risk infection and inflammation. But hopefully I will recover soon and will be back."

The actress also appeared in a video from her hospital bed, apologising for not being able to respond to birthday wishes. Thanking fans for their support, she said, "I am so sorry I have not been able to respond to all your lovely messages... Life is very unexpected but I am much better and should be back soon. I am grateful to all of your love for my birthday and all your best wishes for my speedy recovery."

Aly Goni had earlier shared glimpses of their low-key birthday celebration inside the hospital, making fans concerned about Jasmin's health.

All about terminal ileitis?

Terminal ileitis refers to inflammation affecting the terminal ileum, the last section of the small intestine before it joins the large intestine. The condition can trigger digestive discomfort ranging from mild to severe, depending on the underlying cause.

According to a report by Very Well Health, people with terminal ileitis commonly experience persistent pain in the lower right side of the abdomen, abdominal cramping, diarrhoea, and in some cases, bloody stools. Ongoing inflammation may also lead to bowel obstruction or prolonged digestive issues if left untreated.

Interestingly, not everyone develops noticeable symptoms. In some individuals, the condition is discovered accidentally during routine colonoscopy examinations performed for other reasons.

The health report further suggests that terminal ileitis is often linked to conditions such as Crohn's disease, but it may also develop due to intestinal infections, ulcerative colitis, certain medications like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), lymphoma, or lymphoid hyperplasia. Because several disorders can cause similar inflammation, doctors usually recommend further evaluation before arriving at a final diagnosis.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.