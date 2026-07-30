'I Said No': Aly Goni Reveals Why He Turned Down Jasmin Bhasin's Proposal, Says It Took Her 2 Years To Win Him Over- VIDEO

Aly Goni Reveals Says It Took Jasmin Bhasin 2 Years To Win Him Over |

In the latest episode of Alliance, Aly Goni opened up about his love life. While speaking to Rapper Bali and Ruhee Dosani, Aly recalled how he initially turned down Jasmin Bhasin's proposal. He also revealed that it took Jasmin nearly two years to finally make him say yes. When Ruhee asked where their love story began, Aly shared, "Jasmin, she proposed me on 31st December 2018."

Aly's revelation made Ruhee say, "Aww, that's very sweet." However, what he said next left her surprised. "I said no," Aly admitted, referring to Jasmin's proposal. Reacting to this, Ruhee exclaimed, "That's not very sweet." Seeing her reaction, Aly laughed and apologised, saying, "I'm sorry." He then explained why he had initially rejected her proposal and what eventually changed his mind.

Aly said that people often rush into relationships by saying yes too quickly, but things can change with time. That's why he wanted to give their relationship time before making a commitment. Eventually, he realised that Jasmin had always been there for him and genuinely cared for him. He added, "I think ek best friend se shaadi karna duniya mein sabse acha option hai kyunki she known you inside and out."

Speaking further about Jasmin, Aly said she knows everything about him, including the way he behaves around other women. "Wo bolti hai sabko mujhe isko manane mein 2 saal lag gaye," he shared. Aly added that Jasmin is a very strong woman who has always been focused on him. Realising how deeply she loved him, he thought, "Isse acha kya milega."

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship blossomed after years of friendship. While the two had often dismissed dating rumours, fans began speculating about their romance during their stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. However, it was their reunion inside Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 that confirmed their bond. Aly entered the show as Jasmin's close friend and biggest supporter, but over the course of the season, the duo realised they had fallen in love. Aly confessed his feelings on national television, and Jasmin reciprocated before her eviction. Since then, the couple has been inseparable, frequently sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media and becoming one of television's most-loved pairs.