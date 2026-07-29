Salman Khan Enters Alliance House In Rugged Cowboy Look To Cheer Brother Sohail After Seema Sajdeh's Exit; Pics & Videos Go Viral

Salman Khan Enters Alliance House In Cowboy Hat To Cheer Brother Sohail After Seema Sajdeh's Exit; Pics & Videos Go Viral | X

Salman Khan has arrived on the sets of Prime Video's Alliance, and photos and videos of the superstar are now going viral on social media. He was seen posing for the paparazzi before heading inside the house.

Salman looked stylish in a blue denim shirt paired with charcoal jeans and completed his look with a cowboy hat. The superstar has reportedly entered the Alliance house as a special guest to meet and cheer on his brother, Sohail Khan, who is currently a contestant on the reality show.

According to reports, Salman will spend around an hour inside the Alliance house. While he is not entering as a contestant, his appearance is aimed at boosting Sohail's morale following the emotional exit of his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, from the show.

In the latest episode, it was revealed that Sohail Khan has sustained a groin injury, leaving him unable to participate in physically demanding tasks that require running or agility. This isn't the first time he has required medical attention during the show.

Former wife Seema's exit from Alliance has majorly hit back Sohail. As she entered the house, Sohail accepted, "Let me admit on national television: agar koi bhi galti hui hogi humare beech mein, I take the responsibility." Reflecting on the same, Seema said to Times Now, "For Sohail to say that, it's very big. It's very big. It was a lot for me to take." She further accepted that it was very sweet of him to say such thing in front of the whole house.

Explaining Sohail's emotional state, Seema said she felt he was affected by the fact that a familiar face had left the house. According to her, by the fifth week, the competition had become much more intense, with every contestant focused solely on their own game. She added that Sohail felt a little displaced because the house had now split into groups, people were becoming increasingly cutthroat, and he knew she wasn't someone who played that way.