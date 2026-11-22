Shah Rukh Khan shared an emotional interaction with 26/11 terror attack survivor Devika Rotawan at the ‘Global Peace Honours 2026’, organised by Divyaj Foundation. | X - CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the victims of terrorist attacks and saluted the security personnel who lost their lives while protecting the country, as he attended the Global Peace Honours 2026.

During his address, SRK remembered the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack and the recent Delhi blasts. He also paid tribute to the brave soldiers who were martyred in these attacks.

Sharing a special message for the country’s soldiers and security personnel, the actor recited a few lines about their courage and service to the nation.

Hum sar katane se darte nahi par izzat se kabhi kabar sar jhuka bhi lete hai - kyunki humara Dil Hai Hindustani. King Khan's words truly touch the heart. ❤️🇮🇳@iamsrk @Divyajfound#globalpeacehonours2026 #Mumbai #GatewayofIndia https://t.co/7o3EgwAXnx — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 21, 2026

Shah Rukh Pays Tribute To Martyrs

“My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks. Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country...,” Shah Rukh said.

“When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid?”

[Latest]: King Shah Rukh Khan signature pose straight from Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai.@iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan #KING #SRK #TeamShahRukhKhan #Mumbai https://t.co/0RSu7vszCz — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 21, 2026

“Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it... Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain...,” he added.

Actor Emphasises Peace And Humanity

Speaking about the importance of peace, Shah Rukh said that it should begin with every individual. He also spoke about the love he has received from people during his visits to different countries.

“Peace and tranquillity begin in a very small place. They begin within us, in our own hearts. By the grace of God, wherever I go, whichever country I visit, I receive immense love from every corner of the world.”

Shah Rukh Recalls Iconic Film Dialogue

The actor also brought back memories of his popular film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ as he spoke about putting aside small differences for the sake of peace. Recalling his famous dialogue from the film, he said, “Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita.”

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Shah Rukh also struck his signature arms-wide-open pose at the event, drawing attention from those present.

Several well-known personalities attended the event, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actors Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty and Vikrant Massey, among others.

Global Peace Honours Recognises Courage

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the annual Global Peace Honours recognises people who have shown courage and stood against terrorism. The event also remembers the victims of terrorist attacks and aims to promote peace, humanity and unity.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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