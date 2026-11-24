'Problematic Nahi Hona Hai Mujhe': Scout's Girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani Will Not Be Entering Bigg Boss 20 House For Family Week; Here's Why - VIDEO |

Bigg Boss 20's much-awaited Family Week is around the corner, but Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, has revealed that she will not be entering the house to meet him. During a recent livestream, Kaashvi clarified that she had declined the invitation well in advance, saying, "Main kaafi pehle hi mana kar chuki hoon."

When a fan asked whether she would be visiting Scout during Family Week, Kaashvi replied, "Yaar family week ke liye main already kaafi pehle hi mana kar chuki thi." Explaining her decision, she added, "Problematic nahi hona hai mujhe aur, problem nahi chahiye. Mujhe bas chill karna hai." She reiterated that she had made up her mind long before the upcoming episode.

Kaashvi Hiranandani on skipping Family Week: "I don't wish to be a part of the show, it's too hectic. Last time I went against my parents' will." Says others can convey the message in a better way. #ScoutOP𓃵 #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/JqWDyAffF7 — Bharatiya Esports Party (@BharatiyaEsport) November 24, 2026

Even when fans urged her to reconsider, Kaashvi maintained that she would not be part of the show. Sharing whom she would prefer to see entering the house instead, she said, "Either one of his parents or Rohit bhai, I think one of these guys should go, that is my opinion."

Kaashvi also recalled her previous appearance on Bigg Boss 20, revealing that she had gone against her parents' wishes at the time. "Last time also I went up on that stage against the will of my parents. Once I got off the stage I told them. But still I don't wish to be a part," she said.

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She further pointed out that if Scout had any message to convey, his parents or Rohit bhai could also communicate it to him. Kaashvi made it clear that she would rather stay away from the Family Week proceedings this time.

Last time, Kaashvi’s appearance on Bigg Boss 20 turned into a tense confrontation rather than a warm reunion. She joined host Rohit Shetty on stage and questioned Scout over his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill. Kaashvi expressed her discomfort with their interactions, asked Scout to maintain boundaries and even urged him to distance himself from Love. The exchange sparked considerable discussion among viewers, with Kaashvi later facing backlash for some of her remarks and issuing an apology.

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