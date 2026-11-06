Did Kaashvi Hiranandani Break Up With ScoutOp? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant's Girlfriend's 'Final Act & Last Dance' Remark Leaves Fans Guessing

Did Kaashvi Hiranandani Hint At Breakup With ScoutOp? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant's Girlfriend's 'Final Act & Last Dance' Remark Leaves Fans Guessing |

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kaashvi Hiranandani has left viewers wondering whether she has hinted at ending her relationship with ScoutOp. During a recent livestream, Kaashvi addressed ScoutOp's fans and spoke about her "last act" and "last dance", leaving viewers questioning whether the two have called it quits. She also urged fans to look at Bigg Boss as a reality show and enjoy the entertainment rather than get involved in the contestants' personal equations.

During the livestream, Kaashvi said, "5 saal hi toh the, auron ne toh...if you know, you know." She laughed before addressing ScoutOp's fans and adding, "Aap log show ke jaisa dekho, enjoy karo, be entertained." She further urged his genuine supporters not to pay too much attention to the discussions surrounding Love and Scout, as their reactions could only give the matter more attention and fuel.

wtfff did kaashvi just break up with scout?? #Biggboss20 https://t.co/FkYaLIxPF1 — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) November 6, 2026

Talking about her own situation, Kaashvi said, "Main bhi is situation mein nahi rahi hoon. So I'm taking everything one day at a time. Aisa roz toh nahi hota mere saath." She also apologised to viewers, asking them to forgive her if she had done anything wrong. Clarifying that she was not being unprofessional, she explained, "The thing about this show is that jitna zyada polarised cheezein hongi utna zyada response aayega. Utna log aur baatein karenge."

Kaashvi further said that she was trying her best to remain "level-headed" and clarified that she did not wish to address the conversation around "insecurity". She added, "Meri taraf se I have done as much as possible to ScoutOp fans." She also urged ScoutOp's supporters to continue backing him, irrespective of what was happening between them. Kaashvi spoke about a commitment she had made to herself and his fans, saying she wanted to honour it.

Kaashvi just dropped a cryptic statement during her livestream, and now everyone is wondering what she’s referring to. “What happened, happened. Just move on. I don’t know what else to say. Whatever it was, it was just about 5 years…” WHAT IS SHE EVEN TALKING ABOUT? 😭 https://t.co/6wozdk2W1l — Yash Negi (@yashsystum) November 6, 2026

Bro Scout what have you done 😭 Kashvi said this was her last commitment and she’ll talk to him in person. It feels like they’ve broken up 💔 Scout bro you ruined everything for this stupid show. Was it worth losing her? 😭 #ScoutOP #Scout #Kashvi #ScoutArmy #BB20 #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/7SehHTJyt2 — RAGE BAITER (@supporterum) November 6, 2026

Towards the end of the livestream, Kaashvi made a statement that particularly caught viewers' attention. She said, "To be very honest, this for me is final act and the last dance." She further added, "But, ye do log ki cheez hai to speak about."