Salman Khan Cuts Multi-Tier Cake On Bigg Boss 20 Set As Show Creates History With 100 Crore Watch Hours - VIDEO |

Salman Khan arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss 20 to celebrate a major milestone for the show. The superstar marked the achievement by cutting a multi-tier cake as the reality show clocked 100 crore hours of watch time.

Bigg Boss 20 Crosses 100 Crore Hours Of Watch Time

Bigg Boss 20 scripted history by becoming the first season in the franchise to cross 100 crore hours of watch time. The show achieved this milestone in just 60 days, making the feat even more significant as the franchise completes 20 years.

Salman Khan Cuts Cake On Bigg Boss Set To Celebrate Milestone

Salman Khan was seen arriving on the sets of Bigg Boss 20 to celebrate the show's success. The actor cut a multi-tier cake to mark the 100-crore-hour watch-time milestone and thanked everyone for their love and support.

A historic achievement, a celebration worth remembering! ❤️🔥 Bigg Boss 20 creates history by crossing an incredible 100 CRORE WATCH-TIME HOURS on JioHotstar! And what better way to celebrate this massive milestone than with Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage. 20 glorious years of Bigg Boss in India, countless unforgettable moments, and an audience whose love keeps making the show bigger and stronger. The legacy continues, the records keep breaking, and the Bigg Boss craze remains unstoppable! 👑🔥 #BiggBoss20 #Diwali — 𝑳𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒕❣️ (@Lalit09L) November 6, 2026

JioHotstar and Colors TV also expressed their gratitude to viewers for making the achievement possible. Sharing the celebratory moment, the channel wrote, "India watched. India loved! Aapke iss pyaar ka vardaan humesha rahe humare saath."

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 has remained in the headlines for its controversies, heated arguments and changing equations inside the house. The season faced criticism over its contestant line-up in the opening week, prompting Salman to acknowledge that the makers' selection could sometimes go wrong. Salman also had to address concerns about his health after a promo showing him seemingly experiencing chest pain sparked worry among fans. He later revealed that the sequence was staged to make a point to contestant Qazi Touqeer. More recently, the host pulled up ScoutOP over his equation with Love Gill and his failure to stand up for her when his girlfriend, Kaashvi, questioned their closeness. Aasif Khan's eviction, which left Scout and YUNG DSA emotional, also became a talking point. Meanwhile, the ongoing Diwali family-message task has brought emotional moments and fresh clashes, with Mahhi Vij choosing two lifelines over allowing Arishfa Khan to receive her family's message. The subsequent confrontation involving Love's mother added to the drama.