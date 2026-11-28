Salman Khan Gets Angry At Scout OP | Jio Hotstar

On Saturday, during the Bigg Boss Season 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan got angry at Scout OP for discussing things about Love Gill with Gullu. He showed all the contestants the clip in which Scout and Gullu were talking about Love, and the gamer was trying to explain that it was she who was trying to tempt him.

After the clip was shown, Love started crying and went towards the washroom in the bedroom. While talking to Scout, Salman told him, "Aapne Love ke baare mein kya kya bola hai. You have thrown love under the bus. Pura bill aapne love pe faada hai. Aapka isske peeche intention kya tha, hame nai pata. Shayad aap apne aapko clean chit dena chahte the logon ki nazar mein, ke aapko tempt kiya gaya (What have you said about Love? You've thrown Love under the bus. You've blamed everything on Love. We don't know what your intentions were. Perhaps you wanted to give yourself a clean chit in the eyes of people, that you were tempted)."

https://t.co/79GLNFKLuh — 𝚂𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚢 𝙲𝚘𝚌𝚘 🐹 (@Oyye_Scrappy) November 28, 2026

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo

Later, in the promo of Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman further said that Scout has destroyed Love's reputation. The gamer didn't agree with Salman, so the actor further got furious and said, "Is this the conversation that I have had? You and Gullu had this conversation. That girl has affected you so much that you have lost the plot."

The Maatrubhumi actor further said that so far he had not spoken so loudly, but if he doesn't do it now, shame on him.

The promo also showed that Love was crying continuously, and she told Kanika Mann and Amrapali Dubey, "Rakhi baandhi thi maine isse (I had tied Rakhi to him)."

It will be interesting to see what will happen in tomorrow's (Sunday) episode.

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