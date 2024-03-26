World Theatre Day: Amruta Subhash, Seema Pahwa, Ashish Vidyarthi & Others Shed Light On Importance Of Theatre In Their Lives

Every year, March 27 is observed as World Theatre Day to highlight the importance of theatre in our society and to create awareness around the art of acting, the actors, storytelling and more. The Free Press Journal got in touch with actors who are quite renowned faces when it comes to the theatre scene in the city.

Amruta Subhash

Actress Amruta Subhas, who is a part of the teleplay, 'Hamidabai Ki Kothi', shares, "The most important thing I have learned as an actor and as an individual from theatre is that the show must go on. Each show is a new show, so you can't take it for granted. Also, you need to be in the present always, whether it's life or it's theatre. But theatre, for all the more, you need to be in the present because it's a live art. If you're thinking about something else, you can't be doing theatre. You will fail miserably. Also, I feel nothing can replace theatres because it's live art. We have been running full houses after COVID because people have realised that theatre is a collective art. If it's OTT, then you're sitting at your home and watching something alone, but when it comes to theatre, and you watch something as a group and enjoy something with others, it is altogether a different experience."

Seema Pahwa

Veteran actress Seema Pahwa, who has also directed the anthology teleplay 'Koi Baat Chale', states, "Theatre is important not only because it is a medium of entertainment but also because it plays a big role in helping us to become complete human beings. I truly feel that theatre should be made a compulsory subject in every school as no other medium teaches us so much about ourselves. Theatre needs more venues and financial support to thrive. We have reached a stage where the audience has become used to consuming entertainment at home and to draw them out to see a play is challenging because they might think theatre is not entertaining enough. Yet, there is a committed audience base that watches plays and because of them, theatre is still surviving. Just as theatre practitioners are trained, the audience also needs training to appreciate theatre. If we teach theatre as a subject in schools and colleges, we will help prepare a generation that will grow up to be theatre-loving audiences."

Ashish Vidyarthi

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who is a part of the teleplay 'Dayashankar Ki Diary', opines, "Theatre is a great diluter of ego. It allows you to truly see yourself. You learn to be a creator in the truest sense, and not just be somebody who comes on stage, but also somebody who's willing to set the lights and help put together the sets. Theatre allows you to really see that you are much bigger than your ego which, in fact, makes you a smaller person. Theatre has taught me to not care about what people say or think. What matters to me is the beautiful things I am creating with people who share the same intention. I believe theatre is a subtle art form and it is not for mass consumption, and hence, it will never have the amount of audience that movies, television or OTT have. Theatre needs patronage. Initially, it was royalty which patronized the theatre, and then there were governments and institutions. It is tough to sustain theatre otherwise without any support."

Aaditi Pohankar

'She' fame Aaditi Pohankar, who currently features in the teleplay 'Typecaste', says, "I owe everything to theatre. I have become who I am today because of the discipline, patience, hard work and application that theatre instills in its practitioners. Even in life, discipline and consistency will take you very far. For people like me who have no background in the film industry, if I have been able to make people take notice of my work, it is because of theatre. Theatre is a divine and sacred space for me. Being on stage means the world to me as it liberates me, makes me feel loved and brings me closer to divinity. The high that you get when you hear the audience breathing in tandem with your performance is such that you need no other stimulant. Theatre offers you a respite from violence and loud entertainment and offers you a cogent story, some new faces and creators who are trying to tell you something in their own way. I don't think theatre is diminishing, in fact, it is here to stay!"

Raghubir Yadav

Actor Raghubir Yadav, who is a part of the teleplay 'Bagiya Bancharam Ki', believes, "Theatre teaches you to keep your faith and your work ethic together. The more honest you and your intentions are, the better work you will be able to do. I have learned the art of living life from theatre. Whether you are working on OTT, cinema or TV, if your foundation is not correct, then there is no meaning to your work. Theatre gives you the skill, the discipline and the persistence to succeed in any field. The person who has done theatre can reach great heights."