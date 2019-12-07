Wonder why Alia Bhatt is successful? She hasn't inherited THIS from her father Mahesh Bhatt

When Alia Bhatt asked Pooja how she gathered the courage to put it out there so bluntly, she said, “We say things as they are and not how the people expect us to say them. And, I think the reason you (Alia) are so successful is that because you have not inherited that exactly like Shaheen and I have. You’re able to separate the two."

"The truth does not go down well in Bollywood. We’re living in a fake world which is full of appearances, where people don’t want you to say, ‘I’m not okay.’ They don’t give a damn whether you’re a cocaine addict or have an alcohol problem. As long as you look okay and show up and your waist size is perfect, nobody cares about what’s going inside," she added.

Meanwhile, Pooja will soon be making her acting comeback with Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. At the event, she urged people to never ask people why they are depressed. She also said that there’s a big misconception that depression is just a “rich person” problem which “needs to be erased as it’s not a luxury.”