'Woman With A Spine': Jyotika's Strong Reaction To Student Protest Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Stop Praising Her

Jyotika's Post On Student Protest | Instagram

Many celebrities have reacted to the student protest that is going on in the country. However, it is South star Jyotika's post about them that has grabbed everyone's attention. In her post, the Chandramukhi actress has asked the Minister of Education of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, to step down and resign.

She shared a note which read, "Step down, Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students and the future of our nation! I stand with accountability! I stand for a democratic India! I stand for a reformed education! (sic)."

The actress further praised Sonam Wagchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, and Saurav Das, and wrote that, as a mother, she would want to raise her kids to be like them.

She further wrote, "Proud of you, Gen Z, for being unfiltered. You have proved that together 'WE' are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure. Thank you for making us fearless. CJP. Jai Hind. Jyotika (sic)."

Netizens Praise Jyotika

Reacting to Jyotika's post, a netizen commented, "Thissssss is how it should be!!! Perfect post - QUEEN (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Have always respected you, now just some infinite times extra. The stand is clear, non-diplomatic and humane. Thank you (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "The words are bold and loud! That's what taking a stand and being fearless looks like! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Jyotika's Movies

Jyotika is one of the most popular actresses down South. However, for the past few years, we have been seeing her in multiple Hindi movies and web series.

This year, she impressed one and all with her performance in the film System, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. The actress currently has an untitled film lined up, which also stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Balaji Ganesh.