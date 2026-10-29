‘Woh Kabhi Haath Jodkar Maafi Nahi Maangegi’: Fahad Ahmad Backs Swara Bhasker, Hits Back At Siwet Tomar Over Jauhar Row

‘Swara Bhasker Will Never Apologise’: Husband Fahad Ahmad Slams Siwet Tomar Over Wife’s Jauhar Remark Controversy |

Bollywood actress and Rise And Fall 2 contestant Swara Bhasker’s husband, Fahad Ahmad, has come out in support of his wife amid the Jauhar remark controversy. Reacting to the backlash, Fahad said he does not believe Swara should apologise and also responded to fellow contestant Siwet Tomar’s allegations.

Speaking to India Forums, Fahad said, “Mujhe lagta hai ki Swara ne jo bola hai, uske liye toh woh kabhi haath jodkar maafi nahi maangegi.” He also questioned Siwet’s claims, pointing out that the latter had openly expressed his discomfort with Swara’s remarks as a Rajput. Fahad asked what exactly Siwet had heard and whether he believed Swara had called Rani Padmavati a coward.

Fahad further clarified, “Ye toh jhooth hai. Usne toh bola hi nahi tha.” He also recalled how Swara had supported Siwet during his time on Rise And Fall 2, including when he was evicted from the show.

However, Fahad acknowledged that Swara is sensitive to others’ feelings, adding, “Swara hamesha bolti hai ki kisi ki feelings agar meri kisi baat se hurt hui hain, toh uske liye mujhe bhi disheartened feel hoga.”

Calling the controversy a misrepresentation of Swara’s remarks, Fahad maintained that she never intended to disrespect Rani Padmavati. He clarified that while Swara had spoken against glorifying Jauhar, her intention was to question its glorification rather than insult the historical figure. He said, “Usne ye zaroor bola hai, uska ek example tha ki aap isko glorify mat kijiye. Agar main aapko limited mein bataun, toh uska kehna sirf itna tha ki isko glorify mat kijiye.”

The controversy stems from Swara’s criticism of the glorification of jauhar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. While Swara argued against romanticising the practice, her remarks were interpreted by some as disrespectful to Rani Padmavati and the women who committed jauhar. The issue resurfaced on Rise And Fall 2 when fellow contestant Siwet Tomar, identifying himself as a Rajput, objected to her comments and demanded an apology.