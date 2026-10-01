‘Raat Mein Aaya Aur...’: Swara Bhasker Recalls Harrowing Experience With Drunk Director After Tanu Weds Manu - VIDEO | Prime Video

In the latest episode of Rise And Fall 2, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recalled an uncomfortable experience she allegedly had with a director shortly after the success of Tanu Weds Manu. While sharing the incident with her fellow contestants, Swara claimed that the director began pursuing her professionally and personally, eventually turning a film rehearsal into an uncomfortable situation.

“Just after Tanu Weds Manu, it was my big lead film. 56 days ka shoot, uski heroine hain hum. Pehle samjhane laga, ‘Jo director hai na, use actor se pyaar hona chahiye’... phir message karna shuru kar diya,” Swara recalled. She alleged that the director began sending her messages asking how she was doing, along with shayaris and poetry. According to Swara, the director later suggested rehearsing a romantic scene from the film with her privately.

Swara shared a disturbing experience from after Tanu Weds Manu, saying a director allegedly made her uncomfortable by insisting on rehearsing alone with her. Her story was genuinely unsettling to hear. #RiseAndFall #RiseandFallS2 pic.twitter.com/t18UjoDD9W — Bigg boss (@BIGG_BOSS_GK) October 1, 2026

Swara said she objected to the idea and insisted that the actor and camera person should also be present during the rehearsal. Recalling the circumstances, she said, “Where we are staying at the guest house, I’m the only woman. Director aur cinematographer bottle aadhi khatam, dono baith ke pi rahe hain.”

Questioning why she should have been expected to rehearse a romantic scene alone with two men who had been drinking, Swara said, “Can you imagine, why is a young woman, a girl who’s like in her early 20s, do sharabi aadmiyon ke beech mein mujhe kyun rehearsal karna chahiye?”

Swara claimed that she eventually left the situation, but alleged that the director later came to her room and knocked on her door. Recalling the encounter, she said, “Raat mein aaya aur knock kar raha hai mere darwaze pe... maine khola... dol raha hai... bola, ‘Can I get a hug?’” She said she refused and asked him to leave, adding, “Mujhe dar lag raha hai.”

During the conversation, Tej Pratap Yadav asked Swara why she did not slap the director. Responding to him, the actress said she felt unable to do so at the time because he was the director of her film and she feared that confronting him could affect her career. Swara added that she does not believe she would find herself in the same situation today, saying she is now more aware and experienced. She also jokingly added that she now has Teju bhaiya with her.