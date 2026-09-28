'I Had Convinced My Parents': Swara Bhasker Reveals Undergoing 2 Unsuccessful IVF Rounds With ‘Anonymous Donor’ Before Marrying Fahad Ahmad |

In the latest episode of Rise And Fall Season 2, actress Swara Bhasker opened up about her journey towards motherhood and revealed that she had considered undergoing IVF before marriage. During a candid conversation with her co-contestants, Swara spoke about wanting to become a mother and shared that she went through two unsuccessful rounds of IVF using an anonymous sperm donor.

Swara Bhasker Open About Going Through IVF Before Marriage

Talking about how she had discussed the decision with her parents, Swara said, “I was okay to do IVF, I had convinced my parents, ‘Meri shaadi toh hone se rahi, main IVF se bacha karungi.’” She went on to recall her parents’ initial reaction and praised them for supporting her choice.

“First they were like, ‘Hain?’ And then bechare mere parents yaar, bade sweet log hain. They were like, ‘Okay,’ but of course talked to me and said, ‘Listen, it will be very challenging in a country like India. But it’s okay if that’s what you want,’” she recalled.

Swara further revealed that her desire to have a child and family led her to go ahead with the treatment. “You know, I did two rounds of IVF, anonymous donor, and hua nahi,” she said.

The actress then opened up about how her relationship with Fahad Ahmad eventually unfolded. Swara revealed that the two connected almost immediately and later decided to get married in a court ceremony. Recalling the unexpected turn of events, she said, “We hooked up like immediately... it was insane. We got married in a court, we had a court wedding. Like basically 2-3 khushkhabri humein saath mein mil gayi.”

Fahad Ahmad is a politician and a leader associated with the Samajwadi Party. At the time of his marriage to Swara Bhasker, he was serving as the Maharashtra state president of the party’s youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Swara and Fahad first met during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi in January 2020 and eventually began dating. The couple registered their marriage in Mumbai on February 16, 2023, followed by a traditional wedding celebration with family and friends.

Swara and Fahad welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raabiyaa, on September 23, 2023. They announced the birth two days later, with Swara describing their daughter as “a prayer heard” and “a blessing granted.” The couple had announced Swara’s pregnancy in June 2023. As of September 2026, Raabiyaa is three years old.