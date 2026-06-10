Tanu Weds Manu 3 Gets BIG Update; Here's When Kangana Ranaut & R Madhavan's Film Will Start Shooting

Tanu Weds Manu 3 Gets BIG Update |

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan's hit franchise Tanu Weds Manu is officially getting a third instalment. Titled Tanu Weds Manu: The Next Chapter, the much-awaited film is set to go on floors in 2026. The major announcement was made by Eros Innovation, which revealed plans to revive several popular titles under the Eros Universe banner.

While the makers have not disclosed the exact shooting schedule, Tanu Weds Manu 3 is expected to commence production next year. The film will be directed by Mitakshara Kumar, known for her work on The Empire and Heeramandi. The project will be co-produced by Rudraksh Jyoti Soma Limited.

With Tanu Weds Manu 3 being in pipeline, Kangana is expected to once again be seen in a double role, similar to Tanu Weds Manu Returns, where she portrayed both Tanu and the Haryanvi athlete Kusum Sangwan, popularly known as Datto. However, the makers have not officially confirmed any plot details or character arcs for the third instalment. There are also rumours about third instalment reportedly taking a step further with Kangana speculated to be playing triple role.

Given the popularity of the franchise and its memorable characters, fans are also hoping to see supporting cast members such as Deepak Dobriyal, Jimmy Shergill, Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub return. However, the makers have not announced the complete cast lineup yet.

With production scheduled to begin in 2026, more details about the film's storyline, cast and release timeline are expected to be revealed in the coming months. The announcement has already generated excitement among fans, many of whom have been waiting over a decade for a new chapter in the beloved franchise.

The Tanu Weds Manu franchise began with the release of the first film in 2011. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic comedy starred Kangana Ranaut as Tanu and R Madhavan as Manu, and went on to become a commercial success. Its sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, hit theatres in 2015 and received an overwhelming response