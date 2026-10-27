Rise And Fall S2: Niharika Tiwari Accidentally Kisses Sonam Malik's Mother On Lips, Says 'Meri Mummy Ne Bhi Nahi Li...' – VIDEO

Niharika Tiwari Kisses Sonam Malik's Mother On Rise And Fall 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Reality TV personality Niharika Tiwari found herself at the centre of an unexpected moment in the October 27 episode of Rise and Fall Season 2 during the ongoing family week.

Niharika Tiwari Kisses Sonam Malik's Mother On Rise And Fall 2

In the episode, Sonam Malik’s mother arrived on the show to meet her daughter and greeted the other contestants. However, an awkward and surprising moment unfolded when Niharika kissed Sonam’s mother on the lips, leaving her startled and causing her to fall to the ground.

Check out the video:

Leaves Gautam Gulati Stunned

The incident left Priyanka Chahar Choudhary laughing uncontrollably, while Gautam Gulati reacted with shock and asked, "Ek baat bata? Kya galat jagah par...?" Jaswanth Bopanna and Rishabh Jaiswal clarified that it was a lip-to-lip kiss, leaving Gautam even more surprised.

'Aunty Ne Meri Pappi Le Li'

Reacting to the unexpected incident, Niharika joked, "Mereko Priyanka ko aage kar dena chaiye tha. Priyanka ki pappi ho jati yaar." She added that even her own mother had not kissed her on the show, yet Sonam's mother ended up kissing her, making the moment even more amusing.

In recent episodes of Rise and Fall, Niharika and Jashwanth’s chemistry has been grabbing eyeballs. The duo is often seen getting cosy, and a recent episode showed them exchanging compliments and holding hands. Niharika jokingly asked Jashwanth not to look at her, while he responded playfully.