'Niharika Tiwari Broke Their Home': Did Afsha Khan Just Confirm Splitsvilla 16 Contestant Was Involved With Her Ex Jubin Shah? 'Homewrecker' Remark Sparks Debate Online

Afsha Khan |

Several contestants of Splitsvilla 16 had earlier alleged that contestant Niharika Tiwari was involved with a married man while his wife was eight months pregnant. Now, the woman at the centre of the controversy, Afsha Khan, whom many believe was allegedly cheated on, has finally reacted to the ongoing speculation. Fans believe Afsha indirectly hinted at Niharika while saying, "Please stop spreading my 2020 videos from post-pregnancy. Wo koi Splitsvilla ka drama nahi chal raha tha that was my real life."

Afsha captioned her post, "I stayed silent for years, never spoke a word. But let me be clear, the one who broke my home knew everything." She further alleged that the woman involved with her husband was aware of her pregnancy and even gave her “fake blessings.”

Addressing the alleged betrayal, Afsha wrote, "After all that, if you break someone’s home, you know what that is "a homewrecker". And homewreckers have no real identity. Even if they build something, it’s fake, and they can’t be true to anyone." She further added that no matter what the woman achieves in life, karma will eventually catch up with her. Without directly naming anyone, Afsha stated, "If you have even a shred of shame, you’ll know deep down what you did."

Afsha also mentioned that her daughter is now six years old and that she does not want her child to learn about the controversy. Soon after, several social media users flooded the comments section while tagging Niharika Tiwari. One user wrote, "@niharikatiwari001 broke their home," while another commented, "@niharikatiwari001 karma milegaa rukoo." A third user claimed, "@niharikatiwari001 karma will catch up sooner or later." Reacting to Afsha’s mention of Splitsvilla, one comment read, "She already hinted "splitsvilla" so we get it."

The controversy was reportedly first discussed publicly during podcasts and live sessions by fellow Splitsvilla contestants, especially after contestant Preet Singh hinted at Niharika’s alleged past outside the show. Fans on social media pointed towards a podcast/live interaction where contestants allegedly discussed someone being involved with a committed man. A widely-circulated Reddit discussion claimed, “Preet ne bhi reveal kiya tha ek podcast me,” while another user mentioned that contestant Deeptanshu had hinted during a segment that “villa me ek ldki h jiska bahar serious relationship h.”