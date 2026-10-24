 'Making Vulgar Comments About My Body...': Sara Gurpal Gets Death And Rape Threats After Rise And Fall 2 Eviction, Warns Of Legal Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Making Vulgar Comments About My Body...': Sara Gurpal Gets Death And Rape Threats After Rise And Fall 2 Eviction, Warns Of Legal Action

'Making Vulgar Comments About My Body...': Sara Gurpal Gets Death And Rape Threats After Rise And Fall 2 Eviction, Warns Of Legal Action

Sara Gurpal has spoken out against online abuse after her elimination from Rise And Fall 2. The singer alleged that trolls were sending death and rape threats to her and her family.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
'Making Vulgar Comments About My Body...': Sara Gurpal Gets Death And Rape Threats After Rise And Fall 2 Eviction, Warns Of Legal Action
Sara Gurpal Slams Online Abuse After Rise And Fall 2 Eviction | Photo Via Instagram

Singer and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal, who was recently eliminated from the second season of Rise and Fall, hosted by Virender Sehwag, alongside Kajal Raghwani, has revealed that she has been receiving death and rape threats from social media trolls. Days after her eviction, Sara also shared that her family is being targeted online.

Sara Gurpal Calls Online Threats 'Bizarre And Disgusting'

Sara took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 24, and shared that while Rise and Fall 2 was a one-of-a-kind experience, what she has been witnessing since leaving the show, especially on social media, has been 'bizarre and disgusting.'

Check it out:

Read Also
Rise And Fall S2: Jashwanth Bopanna Flirts With Ex-GF Akriti Negi's Close Friend Niharika Tiwari,...
Rise And Fall S2: Jashwanth Bopanna Flirts With Ex-GF Akriti Negi's Close Friend Niharika Tiwari,...

Sara Gurpal Says Trolls Sent Death Threats To Her Family

She wrote, "You can agree or disagree with my opinions, but sending death and rape threats to me and my family, and making vulgar comments about my body, is absolutely shameful. Har kisi ki apni opinion ho sakti hai, but that doesn't give you the right to threaten or abuse anyone."

Read Also
'That's Why He Isn't Scoring Runs': Virender Sehwag Reacts After Sara Gurpal Reveals Cricketers Are...
'That's Why He Isn't Scoring Runs': Virender Sehwag Reacts After Sara Gurpal Reveals Cricketers Are...

Warns Of Legal Action

Further, Sara warned that strict legal action would be taken against the "spineless trolls" responsible for the threats, stressing that they must be held accountable for their actions. She also condemned their behaviour, saying, "Shame on you!"

About Rise & Fall Season 2

The second season features 15 contestants competing over 42 days for the coveted prize. The contestants will be divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. While the Rulers will live in a luxurious penthouse and have the power to make key decisions, the Workers will stay in the basement and take on various tasks to earn money for the prize pot.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source