'That's Why He Isn't Scoring Runs': Virender Sehwag Reacts After Sara Gurpal Reveals Cricketers Are Sliding Into Her DMs On Rise And Fall S2 |Video

Virender Sehwag Reacts After Sara Gurpal Reveals Cricketers Are Sliding Into Her DMs | Vikas662005/X

Reality show Rise & Fall Season 2 has already generated buzz following its premiere, with Punjabi actor and singer Sara Gurpal making a surprising revelation about her social media interactions with cricketers. During a conversation with host and former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, Sara claimed that several current cricketers message her, before showing him her phone and some of the chats.

The exchange took place after Sehwag brought up reports that several cricketers had slid into Sara’s direct messages. When he asked to see her phone, Sara agreed and reportedly warned him that some of the messages might even warrant a scolding. As Sehwag went through the chats, his reactions added a humorous twist to the conversation.

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While looking at the messages, Sehwag jokingly reacted to one of the cricketers by saying, “Oh, this one too… that’s why he isn’t scoring runs.” He then appeared to notice that the list included players with different playing styles, adding, “There’s a left-hander, a right-hander and a wicketkeeper too.” The light-hearted exchange has since become a talking point on social media.

The names of the cricketers were not clearly revealed in the publicly available clip or report. Following the episode, however, social media users began speculating about the identities of the players mentioned by Sara.

Rise & Fall Season 2 premiered on September 26 and features 15 contestants competing in a format that divides participants into Rulers and Workers. Sehwag has taken over as the host for the second season, marking his reality-show hosting debut. Sara, who previously appeared on Bigg Boss 14 and Reality Rani of the Jungle Season 2, is among the contestants in the new season.