 Rise And Fall S2: Jashwanth Bopanna Flirts With Ex-GF Akriti Negi's Close Friend Niharika Tiwari, Says 'Aankhein Bohot Acchi Hai' – VIDEO
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HomeEntertainmentRise And Fall S2: Jashwanth Bopanna Flirts With Ex-GF Akriti Negi's Close Friend Niharika Tiwari, Says 'Aankhein Bohot Acchi Hai' – VIDEO

Rise And Fall S2: Jashwanth Bopanna Flirts With Ex-GF Akriti Negi's Close Friend Niharika Tiwari, Says 'Aankhein Bohot Acchi Hai' – VIDEO

Jashwanth Bopanna and Niharika Tiwari's chemistry is once again making headlines after a Rise And Fall 2 promo showed them exchanging compliments and holding hands. Niharika jokingly asked Jashwanth not to look at her, while he responded playfully.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
Rise And Fall S2: Jashwanth Bopanna Flirts With Ex-GF Akriti Negi's Close Friend Niharika Tiwari, Says 'Aankhein Bohot Acchi Hai' – VIDEO
Jashwanth-Niharika's Flirty Moment In Rise And Fall 2 Promo Goes Viral | Instagram

Reality TV personality Jashwanth Bopanna, who entered Rise And Fall Season 2 as a wildcard contestant alongside Rishabh Jaiswal and Sonam Malik, has been grabbing attention for his growing closeness with fellow contestant Niharika Tiwari. Their chemistry has often prompted housemates to tease them, although the duo has maintained that they are just friends. Niharika has also clarified that she does not want a romantic angle with Jashwanth.

Jashwanth Bopanna-Niharika Tiwari's Flirty Moment In Rise And Fall 2 Promo Goes Viral

Amid this, a promo from the upcoming episode of Rise And Fall S2 has sparked fresh buzz. The short clip, shown at the end of episode 28, features a sweet moment between Jashwanth and Niharika in the Penthouse.

In the video, Niharika asks Jashwanth, "Tu kyun dekhta hai aisa?" He responds with a compliment, saying, "Kyunki aapki aankhein bohot acchi hain, aur aap bhi aise dekhte ho wapas, toh main bhi dekhta hoon."

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'Main Yeh Sab Cheezon Se Bohot Door Hoon': Niharika Tiwari

Niharika then touches his face and says, "Main yeh sab cheezon se bohot door hoon," leaving Jashwanth laughing. She further tells him, "Main tujhe nahi dekhungi, tu mujhe mat dekhna."

Agreeing playfully, Jashwanth replies, "Haan, theek hai, sahi hai… Nahi dekhna chahiye aise.” He then holds her hand and adds, "Door hi raho. Theek hai?"

The interaction ends with Niharika blushing, leaving fans curious about their equation and whether their playful banter hints at something more.

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Interestingly, Niharika shares a close bond with Jashwanth’s ex-girlfriend, Akriti Negi. The two met on MTV Splitsvilla X5 and developed a romantic relationship during the show. However, the couple eventually parted ways.

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