'Wo Wala Show Wapas Aa Raha Hai': Aly Goni CONFIRMS Laughter Chefs Is Returning With Season 4? VIDEO | Instagram/X

Aly Goni has seemingly dropped a hint about the return of Laughter Chefs with its fourth season. The actor was recently spotted on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga, where he interacted with the paparazzi. During the interaction, Aly made a cryptic remark that has left fans wondering whether the popular cooking-based reality show is gearing up for a comeback.

While posing for the paparazzi, Aly said, "Jaldi milenge, aa rahe hain wapas." He further added, "Wo wala show wapas aa raha hai, wo wala." When a paparazzo asked him, "Kaun sa show?" Aly refrained from naming it but made a cooking gesture, seemingly hinting at Laughter Chefs.

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans began speculating about the show's return. One user commented, "Aly Goni Reveal Laughter Chefs S4 Coming Soon. Kya Lagta Hai Elvish Hoga Season 4 Main?"

Aly Goni Reveal Laughter chefs s4 Coming Soon Kyaa Lagta hai Elvish Hoga Season 4 Main? Kyunki Uska Schedule Toh Already 2027 Tak Full Pack hai😭 #ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy https://t.co/CY3xUjTeFs — Shiva Kumar Singh (@ShivaKumarSinh) November 17, 2026

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 premiered on November 22, 2025, on Colors TV, bringing together television stars and reality-show favourites for another dose of culinary chaos and comedy. Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the season featured contestants such as Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. After several weeks of cooking challenges, fun-filled tasks and entertaining celebrity moments, the season concluded with its grand finale on July 26, 2026.

Aly rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He has carved a niche for himself in the reality television space with shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9 and Laughter Chefs. The actor is currently grabbing attention with his appearance on Pati Patni Aur Panga, while his recent cryptic remarks have sparked curiosity about the possible return of Laughter Chefs.

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