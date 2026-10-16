‘Winner’: Ekta Kapoor’s One-Word Comment On Qazi Touqeer’s 20-Year-Old Misunderstanding Clarification Grabs Attention

Ekta Kapoor’s One-Word Comment On Qazi Touqeer’s 20-Year-Old Misunderstanding Clarification Grabs Attention |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer opened up about turning down a television offer from producer Ekta Kapoor when he was just 20 years old. Following his clarification, Qazi's team shared a video of the conversation on social media, captioning it as the moment a 20-year-old misunderstanding finally faded away. Ekta also acknowledged the post by leaving a comment.

Ekta commented, “Winner (with a red heart)” on the post, and her one-word response quickly caught the attention of social media users. Many interpreted her comment as putting an end to the narrative that “Qazi ditched Ekta.” As Qazi's team uploaded the video, they wrote, "After 20 years, a misunderstanding finally fades away. Waqt badal gaya, saal guzar gaye, lekin QAZI ke dil ki woh masoomiyat aaj bhi waisi hi hai."

Reacting to the development, a user wrote on X, “Qazi clarified that he never disrespected Ekta Kapoor Ma’am, and that the media had created a false narrative. Today, Ekta Ma’am herself commented WINNER on his Instagram post! Sometimes, one word from the right person is enough to silence an entire narrative.”

Yesterday, Qazi clarified that he never disrespected Ekta Kapoor Ma’am, and that the media had created a false narrative. Today, Ekta Ma’am herself commented WINNER on his Instagram post! 👑🏆 Sometimes, one word from the right person is enough to silence an entire narrative. Qazi Bhai, you are a winner🔥❤️ — Sazaaa (@MIbran59257) October 16, 2026

Bigg Boss 20: What did Qazi say about Ekta Kapoor?

Qazi revisited an incident from 2005, when he was around 20 years old and received a television offer from producer Ekta Kapoor after winning Fame Gurukul. Recalling their meeting while speaking to Aamrapali Dubey, Qazi said, “TV maine kabhi kiya nahin. TV ki opportunity bahot badi badi thi. Main khushkismat tha jiske liye Ekta Kapoor ji aayi 2005 mein and she narrated the story.” He revealed that Ekta had narrated a rockstar character, but he was too young to understand the role properly. “Main sirf unki anguthiyan dekh raha tha. Rockstar ka pura character Ekta ji mujhe narrate kar rahi thi,” he recalled.

Qazi explained that he eventually declined the offer because he had already signed a contract for a film. However, his decision was portrayed negatively in the media, with reports suggesting that he had ditched Ekta for a bigger opportunity. Recalling the headlines, he said, “Main subah breakfast mein dekh raha hoon, ‘Qazi ditched Ekta Kapoor. Qazi has a bigger fish to fry.’” He added that he had no social media platform at the time to clarify his side of the story. “Us time clarification karne ke liye thodi tha hamare paas social media. Ho gaya badnaam, ban gaya arrogant,” he said, explaining how the incident affected his public image. Qazi also clarified that he respected Ekta and had never intended to disrespect or ditch her.