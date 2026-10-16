‘Meri Zindagi Jaise Marzi...’: Splitsvilla Fame Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Amid Age Gap Backlash Over Now-Deleted Post With GF Delnaz Daruwala | Instagram/X

Splitsvilla fame Sorab Bedi has seemingly hit back at trolls after facing backlash over his now-deleted photos with girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala. The model and reality TV personality faced criticism on social media over the couple's age difference and for sharing intimate moments from their relationship online. Addressing the criticism, Sorab shared a new photo of himself, seemingly making it clear that he intends to live life on his own terms.

Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Amid Backlash Over Now-Deleted Post With GF Delnaz

Sorab posted the picture with the song Jatt Don't Care and captioned it, “Meri zindagi jaise marzi jeeu.” His post comes amid online trolling over his relationship with Delnaz and after he announced his breakup with Niharika Tiwari. Some social media users also questioned the timing of his new relationship.

A user on Reddit criticised Sorab for repeatedly sharing intimate pictures with Delnaz, writing, “The kind of stories Sorab is putting its looking very creepy. I mean who announces the relationship like this? Putting all the intimate moments on social media one after the other.” Another user took a dig at the actor, writing, “Movie mei side role panne ke liye 30 saal ke Sorab Bedi ne banayi ek nayi Mommy.”

Sorab Bedi introduced his new girlfriend as “Bhabhi,” but deleted the post just hours later. On October 16, Sorab Bedi shared several romantic pictures with Delnaz on Instagram. From kissing each other to enjoying vacations and visiting a temple together, the pictures showed their closeness...1/2 — Sakshi (@Sakshhi111) October 16, 2026

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The now-deleted post featured Splitsvilla 16 fame Sorab Bedi introducing Delnaz Daruwala as his girlfriend through a series of cosy and intimate pictures. The photographs reportedly showed the two kissing, hugging, sharing mirror selfies, enjoying holiday moments and visiting a temple together. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sorab captioned the post, “Izzat se comment karna, tumhari Bhabhi hai.”

Sorab's relationship confirmation post with Delnaz came almost a month after announcing his breakup with Niharika. The duo announced their breakup on September 13, 2026, through a note shared on Instagram Stories, confirming that they were no longer together. The duo wrote, "A little personal note to everyone who has supported us. Sorab and I are no longer together. I don’t want to hurt anyone, and I want to make it very clear that there was nothing fake about our relationship. Whatever we shared was real, and I will always respect that."